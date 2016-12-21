Rose Parade Preview #3 at Phoenix Decorating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to continue our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Phoenix Decorating in Pasadena.

Today, Gayle gave us a sneak peek of the following Rose Parade Floats:

Farmers Insurance / ”We Came. We Saw. We Covered”

Lions Club / “Celebrating 100 Years of Service”

Shriners Hospitals for Children / “Anything is Possible”

The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla

Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:

Backstage at the Parade 6:00a

Parade Countdown 7:00a

Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a

Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman

