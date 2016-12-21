Rose Parade Preview #3 at Phoenix Decorating

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to continue our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Phoenix Decorating in Pasadena.
Today, Gayle gave us a sneak peek of the following Rose Parade Floats:
Farmers Insurance / ”We Came. We Saw. We Covered”
Lions Club / “Celebrating 100 Years of Service”
Shriners Hospitals for Children / “Anything is Possible”
The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla
Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:
Backstage at the Parade 6:00a
Parade Countdown 7:00a
Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a
Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman
