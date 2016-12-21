Two L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies Share Ultimate Holiday Gift After Successful Kidney Transplant

After first meeting four years ago as mentor and trainee, two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday shared the story of how their friendship deepened until the two became inextricably linked when one needed an organ transplant.

On Nov. 29, Carson Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrin Offringa underwent a four-hour surgery to provide a kidney to Lakewood Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Ay, who was diagnosed with renal failure in 2013, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Doctors successfully transplanted Offringa’s left kidney, and he and Ay are both recovery well, authorities said.

“I don’t think there is a way I can repay him. The best I can do is just be there for him,” Ay told KTLA. “He’s a part of me for the rest of my life. Hallmark doesn’t make a card saying, ‘Thanks for an organ.’ “

The friends first met in July 2010, when Ay joined the Lakewood division and was assigned to train under Offringa, who was then of deputy rank. Once Ay finished training in December, he assumed the responsibilities of Offringa’s old beat, since Offringa was leaving the station for another assignment, according to the statement.

“Darrin was my mentor,” Ay said. “He showed me a lot of how to do the job, how to do it safely and how to do it properly. So I’ve always been grateful of him for that.”

Despite working at different Sheriff’s stations, the two maintained close contact and their teacher-student relationship grew first to a work partnership, then to a personal friendship, Ay said.

In November 2013, Ay received a promotion to field training officer, and was ready to become a mentor himself. But that same month, he was diagnosed with renal failure, and hospitalization and dialysis treatment forced him to work in a light-duty capacity, Ay said.

At the time, Ay was married with a three-month old and spending 12 hours a week on dialysis, he said. Offringa remained involved in Ay’s life, checking on him regularly after learning about his diagnosis.

Eventually, Ay was able to resume his duties and Offringa also returned to the Lakewood division, allowing the two to work alongside each other as training officers. (However, Offringa has since been promoted to sergeant and reassigned to LASD’s Carson division.)

Ay said he often confided in Offringa about his deteriorating condition, and during one of these conversations the pair discovered they were the same blood type. Without hesitation, Offringa asked Ay to consider him as a donor.

“For my particular blood type, it was extremely difficult,” Ay noted. “I was looking at a 10- to 12-year wait on the transplant list.”

Ay didn’t accept the offer right away, saying he didn’t want to place undue strain on Offringa and his family. But Offringa was insistent, telling Ay he and his wife had already discussed the possibility of donation and both were prepared for it.

“It took a couple of years, and kind of diving further into my faith, that my heartstrings really got pulled to help him in this manner,” Offringa said.

After six months, the medical evaluation process confirmed Offringa was a compatible donation candidate, allowing the two to solidify their deep bond.

“We’re definitely family now,” Offringa said. “For whatever reason, this relationship was put together.”