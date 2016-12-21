Unattended Bags Prompt Evacuation of 3 LAX Terminals on Busy Holiday Travel Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Passengers were temporarily evacuated from three terminals at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning as authorities investigated reports of suspicious bags.

Officials ordered the evacuation of Terminal 6 around 9:30 a.m. after a police dog sniffed a suspicious bag in the transfer area for luggage, beneath an airline ticketing booth.

While authorities examined the bag, another report of a second unattended bag left under a pedestrian bridge prompted the evacuation of Terminal 7.

Airport operations were shut down briefly, and passengers were allowed back in about 15 minutes later, said LAX spokeswoman Mary Grady.

