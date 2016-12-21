× Under Obamacare, Millions More Americans Are Able to Afford Doctor’s Visit: Study

The Affordable Care Act’s historic expansion of health insurance coverage has brought medical care within reach of millions of Americans who previously couldn’t afford it, new research shows.

The share of adults who skipped medical care because of costs dropped by nearly one-fifth between 2013 and 2015, according to a report from the Commonwealth Fund.

The gains were even more dramatic in the states that have most expanded coverage through the federal healthcare law, often called Obamacare.

“The Affordable Care Act’s health insurance coverage expansions are working to get people covered and help them afford healthcare,” said Sara Collins, vice president of the fund, a New York-based foundation that studies healthcare systems around the world.

