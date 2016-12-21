× Video of BART Police Officer Punching Handcuffed Man Sparks Outrage

Videos captured the moment in July when Bay Area Rapid Transit police officers pounced on Michael Smith and his girlfriend in downtown San Francisco, ordering them to the ground at gunpoint and handcuffing them.

As people gathered and recorded with their cellphones, Smith, 22, still handcuffed, crooked his head up and spit in an officer’s face. That prompted the officer to punch him in the face with a closed fist, causing Smith’s head to bounce off the ground.

People at the Embarcadero station exploded in screams of anger. Smith’s girlfriend and others told Smith to cooperate, and soon he and his girlfriend were hauled off to a police substation, where the woman was let go and Smith was booked on suspicion of assaulting and resisting police.

But the call that led to the July 29 confrontation — a report that Smith may have been armed and that he and another black man had threatened to rob someone on the train — turned out to be unfounded.

