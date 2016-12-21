‘Speak English. You’re in America’: Woman’s Racist Rant at Kentucky JCPenney Caught on Camera; Mall Responds

WARNING: Video contains disturbing language.

A widely viewed video of a woman standing in line at a JCPenney in Louisville, Kentucky, going on a racist tirade against a Spanish-speaking woman who added a last-minute transaction has prompted a response from the mall where the incident took place.

In a video posted by Renee Buckner on Facebook Tuesday, a woman is shown yelling at another woman and her friend, using racial slurs, cursing and telling them to “go back to where they belong.”

“This Hispanic lady was purchasing items and the transaction was almost complete, then her friend brings up some shirts to be added to her purchase instead of getting in line,” Buckner wrote in the Facebook post. “And this lady went off!!!”

At one point, the woman could be heard telling the other individuals to, “Speak English. You’re in America. If you don’t know it, learn it.”

At points in the video, the woman turns to other shoppers waiting in line in an apparent effort to try to get them to back her up. Buckner wrote that the video doesn’t show the entire scene, and that people attempted to let the woman know she was out of line, “but she wasn’t hearing that.”

Jefferson Mall officials released a statement to television station WAVE in Louisville on the incident:

We are aware of the video posted online today from inside JCPenney. … Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all of our guests and we absolutely do not condone this type of behavior. We will work with JCPenney to identify this woman and once identified, she will be permanently banned from Jefferson Mall, per our Behavioral Code of Conduct.