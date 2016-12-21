This video was created by ATTN, a partner of Tribune Media.
We should celebrate female breadwinners, not alienate them
-
Mom Battling Breast Cancer Says She Was ‘Violated and Humiliated’ During TSA Search at LAX
-
New York Police ‘Failed’ in Fatal Shooting of 66-Year-Old Woman, Commissioner Says
-
LAUSD Students Walk Out of Classes as Anti-Trump Protests Continue
-
Donald Trump Reveals Results of Recent Physical Exam on ‘Dr. Oz Show’
-
17-Year-Old Teen Shot Multiple Times in Oxnard; Police Searching for 3 Teen Suspects
-
-
Couple Found Stabbed to Death in Diamond Bar; Homicide Detectives Investigating
-
Monday Forecast: No Rain Forecasted for Prime Trick-or-Treating Hours
-
Hillary Clinton Delivers Painful Concession Speech to Supporters in New York
-
Senate Minority Leader Blasts Trump for Hiring ‘Champion of Racial Division’ Steve Bannon
-
Hundreds of Thousands Plan Women’s March on Washington for Day After Inauguration
-
-
Reseda Doctor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Patients; More Possible Victims Sought
-
Arizona Grandma Who Promised to Feed Stranger on Thanksgiving Via Wrong Text Keeps Promise
-
Donald Trump Apologizes for Leaked Remarks in Which He Brags About Being Able to Grope Women