92-Year-Old Woman Nearly Crushed by Tree Falling Onto Eagle Rock Home

A 92-year-old woman with dementia was injured when a neighbor’s giant oak tree crashed down onto her bedroom in an Eagle Rock home Thursday, a relative said. The home was red-tagged.

Firefighters were called to the home at 1707 Campus Rd. just before 11 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim’s niece, Maria Acosta, told KTLA her aunt Lupe Carmona was nearly crushed by debris falling from the severely damaged roof.

The victim was take to a hospital with an injury to her arm that was not life threatening, Humphrey said.

Carmona had been sleeping in her bed when the tree came crashing down over her bedroom; she screamed and her caregiver came rushing in.

"She was just scared," Acosta said. "She just said she was glad it didn't happen in the middle of the night."

She is rattled, bruised and recovering in Glendale, her niece said. The home has been declared unsafe by the city.

The incident came after overnight rain and wind, but Humphrey said the Fire Department couldn’t formally declare what caused the tree to fall.

Another relative initially told KTLA incorrectly that the victim was 91.