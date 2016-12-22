AIDS Healthcare Foundation – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 20’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: To Honor & Remember Orlando

Float Theme

AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicates this floral tribute to the memory of those that perished

in the terrorist attack/hate crime perpetrated at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, on June

12, 2016. This float also serves as a tribute to those who survived. It carries the message

that peace and love will overcome the ignorance of those that hate. A magnificent floral

white dove, a symbol of world peace, soars high above a field of 49 stars. One star for each

of those that died. During the Parade there will be two actual dove releases, each consisting

of 49 birds. The double rainbow exemplifies the power of promise, beauty and enlightenment

with the message of eternal hope and life. At the back of the float, a Memorial Tree stands

strong and displays replicas of actual loving messages of condolences from those that lost

their loved ones. Stored inside the float are over 5000 memorial notes and reflections of

comfort and encouragement AHF collected from around the world. AHF’s 2017 Tournament of Roses

parade theme serves far more as an echo of remembrance and tribute than a literal “Echo of

Success.” As AHF’s float seeks to respectfully honor and remember, as well as celebrate the

lives of those lost or wounded (and the loved ones and families affected) at ‘Pulse,’ it also

pays tribute to the strength and resilience of the Orlando community. Through our float we

aim to capture echoes of the grace, compassion and endurance shown by those affected in the

Orlando community as well as shown in solidarity by those across the nation and around the

globe. It is AHF’s hope that our echoes of Orlando overpower the narrowmindedness, stigma,

discrimination and hatred that gave rise to this senseless attack. Echoes that increasingly

reverberate and swell as the triumph of the human heart and spirit—echoes of the ‘Pulse’ of

community, as it were—over such a profound, disheartening and senseless act.

Flowers/Materials used

Crisp white coconut chips and white dendrobium orchid florets adorn the sculptured dove with

its outstretched wings… Rainbows are designed in over 12,000 individual flowers of red,

orange and yellow roses, blue iris and green salal garlands. The tree bark is decorated in

cranberry leaves with thousands of lavender dendrobium and alstroemeria blossoms creating the

floral canopy. Individual memorial notes are crafted in black onion seed and white sweet

rice. Stars of white sweet rice float over gardens consisting of 15,000 roses, carnations and

gerbera. Green and white floral displays frame the float and are designed from cymbidium

orchids, anthuriums, bells of Ireland, Trix dianthus, hydrangea, gladiolas and leucadendron.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.