Air Traffic Controller Removed From Post After Passenger Jet Was Sent From LAX on Path Toward Mount Wilson

An air traffic controller in San Diego who mistakenly routed a wide-body jet with 353 people aboard toward Mt. Wilson has been removed from her assignment amid an investigation into the incident.

The controller no longer is working air traffic after an EVA Air Boeing 777 that departed to the east from Los Angeles International Airport last Friday morning was ordered to turn left to the north, sending the aircraft over the San Gabriel Mountains at low altitude.

The standard procedure for eastern departures from LAX is to make a right turn to the south shortly after takeoff and then head out over the ocean.

The wrong turn occurred about 1:30 a.m., shortly after takeoff, when the pilot shifted responsibilities for air traffic control from the LAX tower to approach control in San Diego, a common practice.

