American Armenian Rose Float Association

Dimensions: 24’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: Field of Dreams!

Float Theme

Featuring three children atop a majestic Artsakh (Karabagh) stallion in the foreground descending from historic Mt. Ararat in the background where Noah’s Arc came to rest. Mt. Ararat has long stood as a spiritual symbol of faith for people around the world. Also growing out from the soil of this snow-capped mountain, a pomegranate tree with a peacock, a symbol of good fortune and fertility for Armenians around the world. The children atop the stallion wearing traditional Armenian garments hold symbols representing literature, music and science, paying tribute to fields in which this historic and ancient people have contributed to the collective human experience. This years uplifting theme “Echoes of Success” is represented in this positive portrayal paying homage to accomplishments of Armenians in the fields of music, literature and science.

Flowers/Materials used

Field of Dreams coverage: Artsakh Stallion, head of brown coffee, green fine ground split pea, crème farina, black onion powder, ground cinnamon, orange fine ground lentil, tan fine walnut shells, mane of brown coffee, crème soy and black beans, inside nostrils of brown coffee, white powdered rice, eyes of white powdered rice, black onion powder, dark red ground cinnamon, green fine ground split pea, brown coffee, pupils of black seaweed, eyelids of black onion powder, bronze fine cut strawflower, lashes of seaweed, area around eyes-black onion powder, inside ears of black onion seed, hi-lites of creme farina, around mouth-black onion powder, dark grey ground cinnamon, brown coffee, tan fine walnut shell, under chin-black onion powder, body of brown coffee, orange fine ground lentil, reddish brown ground cinnamon, tan fine walnut shell, creme farina, green fine ground split pea, stars of white fuzzy cut everlasting, light green fine ground split pea, lower legs black onion powder, light green fine ground split pea, crème farina, hooves of black seaweed. Blanket of faces of black beans, sides of black ground onion seed, designs of white, yellow and xmas red button mums, blue fine cut statice, orange peach fine ground lentil, green fine ground split pea, black onion powder. Top design-black onion powder, red large kidney beans, yellow and green whole split peas, blue fine cut statice. Children riding horse-faces of crème and dark creme farina, white powdered rice, eyebrows of onion powder and dark pink fine cut strawflower, nose shadows of dark pink fine cut strawflower, mouth of dark pink fine cut strawflower, white powdered rice and black onion powder, eyelids of dark pink fine cut strawflower, creme farina and black onion powder, eyelashes of light blue and dark blue fine cut statice, pupils of black seaweed, white powdered rice, light green fine ground split pea and dark green fine ground parsley, black onion powder, crème farina, hands of dark crème farina. Front Girl-black onion seed and gold clover seed, fronts of black onion powder, all small dots, crème soy beans, red cranberries, yellow and green whole split peas, orange and brown whole lentils, small circles of black onion powder, medium/brown ovals, brown whole lentils, black beans, reddish/brown pinto beans and white navy beans, crème soys beans and black beans, hair of black seaweed, flower accents of light pink dendrob blooms, shirt stripes of kermit green and wine mums, black onion seed, elfin pink mums, light lavender mums, dark lavender mums, black onion seed. Middle Child-black seaweed, onion powder, small kidney dots, black beans, fine ground black beans and fine ground rice, dots of blue statice, yellow strawflower, wine mums, onion powder. Shirt-mums-light beau, light lavender wine mums, blue fine cut statice-Jacket Squares of yellow button mums. Sleeves of light lavender, wine, kermit green, elfin pink, dark lavender mums, black onion seed and trim of black beans. Last Child-hair and hat of black seaweed, design of black beans, light beau mums, navy beans, white button mums, ground onion seed, white button mums, whole orange lentils, light beau mums, blue statice, light beau mums, white button mums, blue fine cut statice. Sculpted Flowers: wine mums, black beans, pink carnation petals, red fine cut strawflower, dark wine fine cut strawflower, pink carnation petals. Colorful Accents: yellow whole split peas, orange whole lentils, light pink fine cut strawflower, blue fine cut statice, red small kidney beans, backs of white fine ground rice, red fine cut strawflower, green ground parsley flakes. Sculpted Flowers, centers of wine mums, black beans, , petals of gold flax/clover seed, orange fine cut lentil, white large lima beans, backs of white fine ground rice and green ground parsley seed. Big Flowers-centers of gold mums, dark beau mums, petals of white fine cut everlasting, pink fine cut strawflower, light lavender mums, backs of white fine ground rice and green ground parsley. Small Daisies-centers of gold and dark beau mums, petals of white fine cut everlasting, light lavender mums, fine cut pink strawflower, backs of white fine ground rice and green ground parsley. Birds: beaks of yellow fine cut strawflower and orange fine ground lentil, black onion seed, eyes of black onion powder, white powdered rice and blue fine cut statice, around eyes-yellow whole split peas, orange whole lentils, main boday of black onion powder, dark blue and light blue fine cut statice, orange fine ground lentil, yellow fine ground split pea, legs of black onion powder, dots of yellow whole split pea, orange whole lentils, dark blue and light blue fine cut statice, light pink, red, dark pink and bronze fine cut strawflower. Fancy Tails-black onion powder, circles of black beans and black onion seed. Peacock on horses tail-top crown of red fine cut strawflower and blue fine cut statice, beak of red fine cut strawflower, eyes of blue fine cut statice, and white powdered rice, chest and butt of black seaweed, black onion powder, big dots of soy beans and orange whole lentils, small dots of crème soy beans, rd fine cut strawflower and orange lentils, legs of black onion powder. Tail-background of light orange fine ground lentil, dark orange ground lentil, designs of green and yellow whole split pea, black beans. Peacock, eyes of black onion powder, white powdered rice, around eyes-white powdered rice, beak of yellow fine cut strawflower, body of blue, light blue and purple fine cut statice, wings of yellow, orange carnation petals and black beans, trim of black ground onion seed, tail of green ground parsley flakes, black beans, green whole split peas and dark green mung beans and green ground parsley flakes. Tree of Life-trunk of brown coffee, leaves of green ground parsley, fruit of dark red ground cinnamon, white powdered rice. Houses-chimney’s of black onion pow der, window frames, faces and edges of white navy petals and white fine ground rice, inside windows of yellow fine cut strawflower and orange fine ground lentils. Front houses of dry/natural bac bac, Christmas/cranberry beans, walls of natural dry cinnamon sticks, roofs of eucalyptus leaves, 1/4 inch rope, dry cinnamon sticks and white pumpkin seeds. Rear Houses of roofs with natural dry bac bac, crème corn husk, natural dry moneta fruit pods, corn husk, 1/4 inch rope, walls of cinnamon sticks, wheat triticum. Mountains-white roses, white gyp, green springer, light blue iris, lavender cats, light blue hybrid double stock, light blue and dark blue hybrid delphiniums, dark lavender roses. Floral Gardens-deep red roses, red gerberas, grey spanish moss and medium pomegranates, red ti leaves, peach roses and acapulco gerberas, orange roses, grey Spanish moss, green monstera leaves, green lotus pods, green cymbidiums, small sunflowers, red roses, white roses, white cats, white iris, yellow gerberas, spanish grey moss and medium artichokes.

