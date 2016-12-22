Autopsy: WWE Legend Chyna Died From Mix of Alcohol and Drugs

An autopsy of wrestling star Chyna revealed she died of a lethal combination of muscle relaxers, painkillers and alcohol this spring, according to a coroner’s report.

Toxicology tests indicated that Chyna, whose real name was Joan Marie Laurer, had taken a mix of alcohol and diazepam, which is marketed as Valium; nordazepam; oxycodone; oxymorphone; and temazepam, a medication used to treat insomnia, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report.

Chyna’s mother told investigators her daughter was an “alcoholic and drank cheap wine, and she was addicted to prescription medication,” according to the report. The 46-year-old had a medical history of drug abuse.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment star was found by her manager on April 20 lying in bed in her Redondo Beach home, next to her cellphone, iPad, clothes, pillows and toys, the autopsy report said. Her manager, Anthony Anzaldo, hadn’t heard from her since she last tweeted on April 17 and decided to check on her.

