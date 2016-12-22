Big-Rig Crashes, Slick Roads Snarl SoCal Traffic; Gold Line Stopped in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gold Line train service was stopped in Pasadena Thursday after a big rig crashed on the 210 Freeway and landed on the tracks. The incident was just one of several collisions that brought traffic to a crawl during a wet morning commute.

The 210 crash occurred on the eastbound side of the freeway near North San Gabriel Boulevard about 4:52 a.m., the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log stated.

The big rig went over the center divider following the collision, and overturned onto the train tracks.

The crash knocked out power to the Metro Gold Line and forced service to be stopped between the Allen and Sierra Madre Villa stops, Metro tweeted.

Bus shuttles will be provided for commuters during the stoppage, Metro stated in the tweet.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:12 a.m., according to the CHP. Some lanes initially reopened, but after a crane arrived to help, three eastbound lanes were expected to be blocked into the afternoon, Caltrans said on Twitter.

Traffic was expected to be heavy.

Traffic heavy in both directions of I-210 #Pasadena due to big rig crash. Lane closures to be in effect thru this afternoon #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/y9ilvzGD1h — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 22, 2016

An overturned SUV believed to have been involved in the initial collision with the big rig was spotted on the Sierra Madre on-ramp to the eastbound lanes, according to the CHP.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries resulting from the crash.

A second big-rig crash on the southbound 101 Freeway at Lankershim Boulevard also left traffic snarled through the North Hollywood area Thursday morning.

The jackknifed truck prompted officials to shut down three southbound lanes just after 5 a.m. The closure was expected to remain in place for a while as crews worked to clean a fuel spill.

Another problem on the 101 Freeway in Camarillo involved at least three vehicles, which were caught up in a mess when a tree collapsed onto an on-ramp late Wednesday.

The incidents all occurred as overnight showers fell across Southern California, resulting in slick roads for commuters.

KTLA's Melissa Pamer contributed to this article.