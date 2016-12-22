Cal Poly Universities – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 27’H x 18’W x 52’L

Float Title: A New Leaf

Float Theme

“A New Leaf” celebrates the theme by celebrating the impacts of our families on our individual successes. The Cal Poly Rose Float is the only student-built float in the parade, and has been invited to participate for 69 consecutive years. The schools’ “Learn By Doing” motto is exemplified in all facets of the program, as students get hands-on experience turning their concepts into creations. Students of all majors and backgrounds do all of the welding, metal shaping, machining, foam carving, woodworking, painting, and flower harvesting in this unique experience, where they compete with professional float builders to win prestigious awards and have their work showcased on international television. “A New Leaf” seeks to recognize the value of family in creating our individual successes. As college students, our success is an “echo” of the values given to us by our families. This family of chameleons is venturing out into their world to find new experiences and explore new horizons.

Flowers/Materials used

Unlike most of the floats in the parade, the Cal Poly float is “Certified” California Grown by the California State Agriculture Secretary meaning that over 85% of the floral materials on the float were grown in California! As two California schools rooted heavily in agriculture, the Rose Float Program believes it is important to promote the efforts of the California flower farmers. Cal Poly Rose Float has a long tradition of working with local flower growers but has been officially certified “CA GROWN” by the California Secretary of Agriculture since 2012. This year, through a strong partnership and cooperation between the students and farmers, approximately 95% of this years flowers will be grown in California. Another important “Learn by Doing” piece of the Cal Poly Rose Float Program is the student management of flower fields on both campuses. To our knowledge, no other float builder, professional or self-built, takes the float process to this level – Growing their own flowers to use on their float!! This year, pink strawflower was grown on the Pomona campus and yellow and orange marigolds were grown on the San Luis Obispo campus. The strawflower can be seen on the hibiscus petals and the marigolds on the butterfly wings as well as the stripes of the middle and back chameleons.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.