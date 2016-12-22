California Milk Advisory Board – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 20’H x 18’W x 65’L

Float Title: Legacy of Generations

Float Theme

The 200+ year legacy of California dairy is the legacy of generations of farm families toiling endless hours, caring for the land and the animals to produce a nutritious food. This float is a reflection of those farm families and the foods we enjoy because of their partnership with the land and animals and the dedication they have to their communities. This tradition is passed from generation to generation in the hope that successfully working together can echo throughout the community with healthy, happy people.

Flowers/Materials used

Many of the decoration materials on the California Milk Advisory Board float represent the food dairy farm families feed their dairy cows. Cows consume food by products (citrus pulp, almond hulls, corn stalks), which not only keeps them out of landfills, but is turned by cows into nutritious milk. Ground almond hulls, walnut shells, whole barley, flax seed and oats are used. Cottonseed creates the rind on the Brie cheese and corn kernels the coating on the Cheddar. Working hand-in-hand with the California State Department of Agriculture and the California Cut Flower Commission (CCFC) the California Milk Advisory Board float will feature 85% California grown flowers. A ceremony held on January 1, 2017 will certify it CA Grown by the State of California and the CCFC. The oversize milk bottles are crafted in crisp white coconut flakes. Yellow, gold and white strawflower petals are blended to produce the different varieties of cheese. The ice cream consists of brown flax seeds and pink sinuata statice with red ilex berries to create the cherry on top. Blue sinuata statice petals adorn the cereal bowl with silverleaf protea leaves used to create the silver ice-cream cup. Cheerful gardens of varying shades of yellow, gold, orange, coral and pink roses and gerbera flow throughout. Bordering the two float units is a floral garland featuring an assortment of popular California cut flowers including roses, lilies and clusters of sunflowers. Fresh wheat, rye and alfalfa complement the floral detail.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.