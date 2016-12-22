City of Hope – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 16’6″H x 18’W x 50’L

Float Title: The Miracle of Science with Soul

Float Theme

The Miracle of Science with Soul reflects the journey each patient must cross on their path to recovery. The campus of the City of Hope and it’s many tranquil meditation spots and healing gardens is represented as the float reflects a patients journey starting with Golter Gate – Coined by Samuel Golter, City of Hope founder, the phrase shown on the gate is a powerful reminder of our organization’s core values …a pathway of stones leads to the titled arches that welcome all to a wooden bridge bracketed by two tall trees and butterflies that leads over floral pools surrounded by a Japanese Garden, this garden showcases a wooden bridge symbolizing the friendships one makes in life, a waterfall to signify turbulence, and a pond of tranquility that is filled with koi and turtles that represent strength. Patients, Doctors & Nurses and family are represented. Mid float is the iconic Spirit of Life® Fountain with floral water that fronts a 20ft long a DNA strand. The float closes with Rose topiaries and twin tall trees. The City of Hope float showcases the echos of success made possible through City of Hope’s groundbreaking research and uniquely patient-focused care. The physicians and the nurse/patient riding the float symbolizes City of Hope’s commitment to better futures for our patients and for patients everywhere. The patients on our float highlight just some of the journeys made possible when cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening disease are defeated.

Flowers/Materials used

Arches-white mums, panels of green parsley flakes, blue fine cut statice and orange ground lentil seed, white lettering of white navy beans. Front tall trees, yellow pods: bright yellow roses and yellow dendrobs, bottoms of green ground parsley flakes, trunks of brown coffee. Rear tall trees-pods of hot pink roses, hot pink dendrobs, bottoms of green ground parsley flakes, trunks of brown coffee. Clear butterflies, all bodies of black seaweed, antennas of black onion powder, wings of black seaweed, creme spots of crème soy beans, lunaria piece yellow and orange, solid butterfly-all bodies of black seaweed, antennas of black onion powder, wings of dark orange small red kidney beans and light orange whole lentil seeds. Fountain Figures: dark grey lines of dark grey poppy seed, white grey-stone look mix, thin black lines of black onion powder, fountain tiers, white roses and white gyp, accents of white dendrobs and coco stix with rice powder, water pipe sprays of fuzzy cut everlasting, bottom base water, blue iris and white roses. DNA: green ground parsley flakes, purple and hot pink fine cut statice, pipes-black onion seed, bridge of red fine cut strawflower, walkway of tan fine walnut shell, underneath areas of dark grey poppy seed and crème white find cut strawflower. Small rose topiaries: trunks of brown coffee, pods of orange roses, dark lavender roses, peach roses and pink and hot pink roses. Rocks of ground white pepper, pale grey light lettuce seed and dark grey poppy seed. Floral water gardens: light blue iris, white roses, dark blue iris, white roses, white cats and white gyp.Waterfall, white fine ground rice, light blue iris, accents of white dendrobs, xmas tree greens, brown areas around waterfall, fine walnut shell and coffee, crème white fine cut strawflower and grey Spanish moss. Floral gardens: green mood moss, xmas tree greens, orange roses, dark lavender roses, light pink roses, bright yellow roses, green mood moss, yellow gerberas, medium orange gerberas and bright yellow roses.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.