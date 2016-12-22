Danny Trejo stopped by the KTLA Morning News to talk about the opening of his new restaurant Trejo`s Cantina located at 1556 N. Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 22nd, 2016.
Danny Trejo Talks New Cantina in Heart of Hollywood
-
‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Gary Baum Talks State of Hollywood Walk of Fame
-
Media Mogul Russell Simmons Talks Trump & New Yoga Center ‘Tantris’
-
Terri Seymour Discusses Upcoming Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon
-
Kenny G Talks Hollywood Christmas Parade and Holiday Tour
-
Lydia Hearst Discusses Being a Newlywed and Upcoming “Screamfest”
-
-
Nicole Richie Discusses Empowering Women at ‘Pearl xChange’ Event
-
6th Annual Taste of Mexico Culinary Festival
-
‘Star Wars’ Fans Camp Out in Hollywood for Tickets to ‘Rogue One’ and for Charity
-
Roads Open, Cleanup Underway After West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval
-
Hollywood Reacts to the Election
-
-
Hollywood Gears Up for Saturday Premier of ’Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’
-
Dee Snider Talks Changing With Age and New Album
-
Audrina Patrige Talks Newlywed Life and New Swimwear Line