Dole – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 28’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: Spirit of Hawaii

Float Theme

Combining tradition, pageantry, color and superb artistry, Dole honors the future by celebrating Hawaii’s majestic past. The float serves as a reminder of the rich history, relationship and success between DPF and Hawaii dating back to 1899 when James Dole first traveled to the Islands. With “Echoes of Success” Hawaii has since become synonymous with fresh pineapples grown by Dole Packaged Foods. The “Spirit of Hawaii” is beautifully portrayed in this action-pack floral extravaganza presented by Dole Packaged Foods. At the front of the float a 10-foot tall sculpture of King Kamehameha, bedecked in floral leis, that welcomes you to magnificent visions of this lush tropical paradise. Framed by floral-perfume sculptured flowers and thundering waterfalls this setting comes alive with the rhythm of the pahu drums atop the float and exotic dancers perform at deck level and on the parade route. Vibrant colors and textures of sun-drenched fruits and tropical flowers arouse our senses of sight, smell, touch and the taste of paradise as sea turtles frolic in the warm waves of floral waters, and geckos bathe in the warmth of the Islands. Colorful parrots are perched overhead. Beneath the arch opening is the largest waterfall in Rose Parade history. A 10-foot wide wall of water flows into a lagoon flanked by six dancers and intricately carved tiki torches. Pele, the Goddess of Fire, Lightning, Wind and Volcanoes and creator of the Hawaiian Islands, raises 16-foot high from the mist of the tropical gardens. She holds fire balls in her hands as the 28 foot tall volcano behind her roars to life creating an eruption of 20 foot tall flames, smoke and steam. Lava created from roses flow from the volcano as four (4) magnificent waterfalls cascade down the volcano walls. Featured throughout this floral masterpiece are fresh and healthy GMO-free fruits, including bananas, pineapples and mangoes grown and provided by DPF for use on their float. Sculptured Cattleya and Phalaenopsis orchids, hanging heliconia, colorful yellow hibiscus (the state flower of Hawaii), and a lei of dainty sculptured plumeria frame this phenomenal tropical setting. Ten dancers flank the both sides of the float and perform to a fusion of traditional and modern Pacific dances. This Hawaiian floral treat is sure to bring a warm pleasure to all on a cold winter’s day. Dole Packaged Foods celebrates the inspiring stories of those who preserve Hawaii’s unsurpassed natural beauty, its diverse cultural heritage, its people, and its history in this floral salute. The sounds, smell and taste of this exciting tropical paradise inspire a world of responsible, sustainable growing and operating practices that Dole is committed to preserve.

Flowers/Materials used

A masterpiece of intricate floral detail emphasizes the graceful sculptures of the life-like fruits, flowers and fauna and accentuates the manicured beauty of the Hawaiian Islands. Sea turtles have been decorated from mung and split pea beans individually placed side by side to simulate patterns on the back of their shells. Colorful parrots are created from an array of materials including poinsettia petals, sinuata statice and strawflower petals. Yellow-Tip leucadendron petals create the scale patterns on the geckos. King Kamehameha’s skin is crafted in ground walnut shell and he is caped in yellow strawflower petals and purple static. He is adorned in strung leis of tuberose, globe Bozo amaranthus blossoms, crown flowers, dendrobium orchids and clover blossoms grow in Hawaiian for the Dole Packaged Foods float entry. Volcanic lava of 8,000 vivid florescent orange roses majestically flows down the volcano surface decorated in black lichen, mood and chartreuse moss. Tropical fruits, include bananas, pineapples, mangoes and papayas grown and provided by DPF, are featured throughout these floral designs. Yellow strawflower and orange marigold petals create the colorful sculptured hibiscus flowers with centers of solid red roses. Sculptured Cattleya and Phalaenopsis orchids and plumeria have been crafted from crisp white coconut flakes, purple sinuate statice blossoms and yellow strawflower petals. Natural camphor vines with cascades of over 10,000 purple Dendrobium orchids and specialty carnations create the fantasy canopy over lush floral gardens of 20,000 hot pink Topaz roses that ramble through colorful tropical gardens created from thousands of specialty anthuriums, cypripedium and hybrid vanda orchids. Kimi, Curcuma and Torch ginger, King and Pink Mink protea, along with Angusta, Bihia, Lobster Claw, Sexy Pink, Pagoda and fuzzy King Kong hanging heliconia complete this tropical paradise. The floral Lei Po’os (head lei) and leis worn by the float riders and hula performers were especially created by Hawaiian floral designers for the DPF float.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.