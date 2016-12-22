Farmers Insurance – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 30’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: We Came, We Saw, We Covered

Float Theme

The body of the Farmers Insurance Mobile Claims Center (MCC) bus elevates to 30’ feet tall revealing a scenario where eight dogs aka (Mer-Mutts) have taken advantage of an “accidental” pool party. They are utilizing various flotation devices and include a snorkel, brightly colored beach balls and inflatables. The well-appointed family living area features a classic staircase, fireplace and mantle with a tribute to “Hot Dog” a pizza loving hound who accidentally set its owners home on fire. Farmers Insurance agents, district managers and claims representatives are on hand to watch things go “swimmingly” for these adorable dogs and their Pet Parents. “We Came, We Saw, We Covered” exemplifies in a simple, yet clear manner, much of what Farmers Insurance is able to do to help customers when they suffer a loss. When a widespread natural disaster strikes, the Farmers specially trained Catastrophe Response Team deploys to affected communities where they provide front-line assistance to customers. Part of the response often includes the use of one of the company’s Mobile Claims Centers or “CAT” (Catastrophe) buses. “Echoes of Success” celebrates those who have helped others achieve. When Farmers proclaims “We Came, We Saw, We Covered”, we proudly celebrate the experienced Farmers agency owners, the Catastrophe Response Team members and the Farmers employees across the country who help customers, even in the unlikeliest or most outlandish of events. The insurance specialists across the Farmers organization are dedicated to doing their utmost to support the needs of customers across the country.

Flowers/Materials used

Mobile Claims Center Bus-(MCC): very top and outside walls of white powdered rice, black trim is of black onion seed, front window of purple, dark blue and light blue fine cut statice and white fine cut strawflower, trees of dark green ground parsley flakes, medium green and light green ground split pea, road of light grey light lettuce seed, dark grey poppy seed and pink fine cut strawflower, crowds of blue and purple fine cut statice, fine cut red, yellow, pink and white strawflower, green fine ground split pea, black onion seed, brown coffee and tan fine walnut shell, windshield wipers of black onion seed, dark grey poppy seed and light grey light lettuce seed. light grey trim of shiny grey silverleaf, rear view mirrors of shiny grey silverleaf, black onion seed and blue fine cut statice, front lights of shiny grey silverleaf, yellow button mums, orange beau mums, white button moms, raised wheel wells of white mums, edges of white fine ground rice, black trim of black onion seed, orange areas of orange whole lentil seeds, vents of dark grey poppy seed and light grey light lettuce seeds, windows of blue fine cut statice and light grey, light lettuce seed. Rear of bus: satellite dish (inside) of white fine ground rice and gold clover seed and outside of white mums. Raised red flex pieces of xmas red mums, raised white flex pieces of white mums and white fine ground rice, trim of black beans, rear lights of orange whole lentil seeds, light orange ground lentil seeds, red large kidney beans, dark grey poppy seed and white navy beans. Inside walls of light grey lettuce seed. Staircases: railing of white powdered rice and brown coffee, white walls of white mums and white fine ground rice, doorways-flex trim faces of white large lima beans, edges of white fine ground rice, murals of light blue, dark blue and hot pink fine cut statice, white fine ground rice, dark grey poppy seed, light grey light lettuce seed, dark pink, light pink and bronze fine cut strawflower, yellow fine ground split pea, gold clover seed, tan fine walnut shell, black onion seed and brown coffee, thin line of black onion powder. Fireplaces: (inside) light grey light lettuce seed, dark grey poppy seed and black onion seed, white bricks of white fine ground rice, grout of light grey light lettuce seed, raised white faces of white large lima beans and teeth of white navy beans. Edges, insets and top of mantle-white fine ground rice, outside walls of white mums, inside walls of white fine ground rice. Dog Wall plaques: dogs of brown coffee, black onion powder, tan fine walnut shell and bronze fine cut strawflower, plaques of gold clover seed, yellow fine ground split pea and fine walnut shell, thin black areas of black onion powder. Objects on top of mantles-lamps of bronze, yellow and white fine cut strawflower and bases of gold clover seeds, vases of red fine cut strawflower, brown coffee. Large frames: kermit green mums, edges of green ground split pea, insets of white fine ground rice, backs of gold clover seed and black ground onion seed. Medium frames:-faces of brown beans, edges of brown coffee, insets of red fine cut strawflower, backs of gold clover seed and black ground onion seed. Small frames: gold clover seed, insets of green fine ground split pea, backs of gold clover seed and black ground onion seed. Hardwood floors: light beau mums and sides of white mums. Rugs: yellow button mums, light beau mums, light orange whole lentils, Kermit green mums, dark green ground parsley flakes and dark green whole split pea. Dark Red Big Chair and foot stool: xmas red mums, light beau mums, top of footstool, red fine cut strawflower, legs of brown coffee, doilies of light blue and dark blue fine cut statice, dark green ground parsley flakes, center area and edges of green ground split pea, borders of green whole split pea and blue fine cut statice, faces and edges of dark green mung beans and green ground parsley flakes. Big Yellow Chair: yellow mums and leg coverage of brown coffee, doilies of white fine ground rice and dark grey poppy seed. Round inner tubes: insets of black onion seed, target design of hot pink circles-hot pink fine cut statice, white button mums, dark red area-xmas red mums and white mums, stripe design-blue fine cut statice, yellow mums, xmas red mums and plain tube of xmas red mums. Beach Balls: blue fine cut statice, xmas red, beau, yellow, white and Kermit green mums. Front Dog: swim cap of red fine cut strawflower, goggles of black seaweed, light orange fine ground lentil and edges of fine cut strawflower, snorkel of white powdered rice and red fine cut strawflower. Second Dog: eyes of black seaweed, white powdered rice and purple fine cut statice, inside lids of black onion powder, area around eyes-ground white pepper, onion powder and powdered rice, mout-black onion powder, whiskers of coco stix, nose and snout-brown coffee, white powdered rice, black onion powder, tan fine walnut shell, body fur-pampas grass. Collie- eyes of black seaweed, white powdered rice, bronze fine cut strawflower and orange fine ground lentil, area around eyes-black onion powder and light grey ground white pepper, nose of black seaweed, inside mouth of black onion seed and white powdered rice, around mouth-black onion powder, snout-ground white pepper, white powdered rice, ground black pepper, cheeks of tan fine walnut shell, inside ears-black onion seed, fur of tan uva grass, black and grey buffalo grass, paws of tan fine walnut shell. Beagle: eyes of black seaweed and white powdered rice, area around eyes of black onion powder and ground white pepper and tan fine walnut shell, nose of black seaweed, inside mouth of black onion seed, mouth line of black onion powder, snout of white powdered rice, cheeks of ground white pepper, under chin of white powdered rice, ears and top of head-tan walnut shell, white powdered rice, tan uva grass, body of pampas grass, paws of white powdered rice, nails of tan fine walnut shell and collar of black seaweed. Bulldog-eyes of black seaweed and white powdered rice, area of eyes-black onion powder and tan fine walnut shell, nose and mouth area-white fine ground rice and tan fine walnut shell and collar of black seaweed. Lab in red chair: eyes of black seaweed and white powdered rice, nose of black seaweed, inside mouth of black onion seed, snout and head of tan walnut shell, crème fine cut strawflower and farina, ears of tan fine walnut shell and white fine cut strawflower, inside ears of tan fine walnut shell, chest and body of pampas grass, collar of black seaweed. Dog on yellow chair: eyes of black seaweed and white powdered rice, nose and mouth of black seaweed, snout and chin of black onion powder, tan fine walnut shell, ground white pepper, ears of black buffalo grass, inside ears of tan fine walnut shell, fur of black buffalo grass and tan uva grass, paws of tan fine walnut shell and collar of black seaweed. Husky: eyes of black seaweed, dark grey poppy seed, light grey ground white pepper, white powdered rice and blue fine cut statice, inside eyes and eyeline-black onion powder and dark grey poppy seed, snout of white powdered rice and hot pink fine cut statice, nose of black seaweed, white powdered rice, dark grey ground white pepper, dark grey poppy seed, nostrils of black onion powder, mouth and under chin, dark grey poppy seed and light grey ground white pepper, inside mouth of black onion seed, teeth of white powdered rice, tongue of hot pink fine cut statice, inside ears, white powdered rice, black onion powder, dark grey poppy seed, ground white pepper, chest and paws of pampas grass, paws of powdered rice and dark grey poppy seed, nails of black seaweed, rest of body around face and back of ears, pampas grass and black and grey buffalo grass. Collar of black seaweed. Jumping Dog: eyes of black seaweed and white powdered rice, fur of black buffalo grass, tan uva and pampas grass , collar of black seaweed, small ball-red fine cut strawflower, white fine ground rice and blue fine cut statice, sinking table of tan paper bark, vase of white fine ground rice, purple fine cut statice and inside vase-black onion seed, sunflower-petals of yellow fine cut strawflower, center of gold flax seed and stem of green ground parsley flakes, doily of white fine ground rice and black onion seed. Water: blue iris , dark lavender roses, light blue iris, dark lavender roses, whie roses, white gyp-drippies-white roses, white gyp, light blue and dark blue iris, blue and purple fine cut statice and white ground rice. Accents-white dendrobs, white gyp and powdered rice coco stix, garden of gold mums, orange roses and multiple floral arrangements of small palm trees, woven matting-tires covered with dark grey poppy seed, black seaweed, grey silverleaf, powdered white rice and black onion seeds.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.