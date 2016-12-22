Irish Schoolgirl With Autism, ADHD Sings Powerful Version of ‘Hallelujah’

A 10-year-old girl’s performance of a biblical version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is giving the internet chills.

BBC reports that Kaylee Rogers, who has autism and attention deficit disorder, sang the song at Killard House School in Northern Ireland. Dozens of other students sang in the background.

Rogers was scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert at an area church, but she was too sick to go on, so the church showed the video of her performance, according to Belfast Live.

“It’s fair to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” Colin Millar, the school’s principal, told Belfast Live. “I believe she has a very special gift which needs to be heard. Her voice is a complete joy.”

The video of the performance was posted to Facebook on Sunday, earning more than 1 million views by Thursday.

The British television network ITV reported that Millar said the little girl was very quiet in class — but when she sings, she shines.

“To stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing,” he told ITV.

Full Version: