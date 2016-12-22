Kaiser Permanente – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 28’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: 50 Years of Helping People Grow

Float Theme

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center, a nonprofit Community Benefit program of Kaiser Permanente Southern California, a floral representation of the iconic Watts Towers takes center stage. The towers on the float rise to an impressive height of 28 feet and are framed by a representation of the arch wall that frame the towers. Colorful floral mosaics adorn the towers and wall. Since 1967, the Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center has provided counseling, outreach and educational services to the residents of the Watts community. The Watts Counseling and Learning Center is literally located on the corner of Success Avenue and 103rd Street. It’s not just a coincidence that the facility is on Success Avenue. For 50 years, the Center has helped three generations of Watts’ families meet their full potential and achieve success. The iconic Watts Towers are portrayed on the float, not only as an enduring symbol of this vibrant community, but as a representation of an art environment constructed by a single, self-taught artist: Simon Rodia. The Towers have become the focus of cultural and artistic movements addressing issues of social and economic justice. Today, the Watts Towers serve as a symbol of freedom, creativity, and initiative for the local communities and beyond.

Flowers/Materials used

The cool grey tones of lettuce seed recreate the cement mortar covering the structure of the Watts Towers and surrounding arched walls. Floral mosaics in an array of colors and textures are imbedded into the framework to represent the colorful tiles, glass, shells, pottery and bone china on the original art works. Green split peas and seaweed, blue and purple sinuata statice petals, yellow strawflower, orange marigold petals, natural river rock, eucalyptus and monkey pods, dehydrated lime, lemon and orange slices art artistically used to embellish the mosaic artwork. Over 25,000 dark coral and green roses create the surrounding deck gardens. Floral bursts designed with thousands of Oncidium and dendrobium orchids accent the Watts Towers.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.