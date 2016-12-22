Kiwanis International – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 16’6″H x 18’W x 35’L

Float Title: Children’s Dreams, The World’s Potential

Float Theme

The float features items that a child would play with, read and a quilt to cover with for a good nap. The float leads off with a crème colored stuffed bear sporting an elegant and festive purple bow for Pasadena’s New Years Celebration, the bear is surrounded by his friends, the tiger perched on a drum stand, a golden lion, a hot pink elephant, a soft as cotton sheep, a tall giraffe and a very helpful brown bear holding a 10ft high quilt. The hand print on the quilt is our International President’s Grand Daughter. The photos are real people Kiwanis has helped. The books at the base of the float contain classic fairy tales for story time. The float represents items children will use to have Echoes of Success.

Flowers/Materials used

Front Bear: eyebrows of black beans, eyes of white navy beans and black beans, nose-brown coffee and high-lite of white find ground rice, snout of white mums, inside ears of crème sesame seed and black onion seed, all body and head-crème cordone puffs trimmed, tan shadows, gold mums, paws of white mums and brown beans, bow if purple fine cut statice-highlights of fine ground rice. Tiger: yellow fine cut strawflower, dark brown coffee, black seaweed, white find ground rice, cheeks of fine cut pink strawflower. Drum Stand: Whie top and flex-white mums, edges of white find ground rice, dewsign of red large kidney beans, dark lavender mums, elfin pink mums, yellow whole split peas, green whole split peas, white dots, china mums. Lion: yellow mums, sides of dark brown coffee, eyes of black beans, hi-lite of white navy beans, eyebrows of black beans, nose of black seaweed, hi-lites of white fine ground rice, jowls of tan fine walnut shell, chin of dark brown coffee, ears of yellow mums, insides of dark beau mums, mane of gold mums, edges of brown coffee and orange lentil seed, chest of gold mums. Elephant: eyes of black seaweed and fine ground white rice, tusks of white fine cut everlasting, ears, tusks and toenails of hot pink fine cut statice, end of tail and raised area on ears-hot pink mini carnations., areas near tusks and flat ears-pink spices-pink areas, pink mini carnations. Sheep: hot pink fine cut statice, eyes of black seaweed and white fine ground rice, nostrils-lipline-inside ears and toenails, black seaweed, body and head, white cotton, key of gold clover seed and yellow fine ground split pea. Giraffe: yellow mums, black beans and dark brown coffee

Dark Brown Bear: eyebrows of black beans, hi-lites of white navy beans, inside ears black onion seed, nose of brown coffee and hi-lites of white find ground rice, snout of crem cordone puffs, head and body of dark beau mums, coverage behind bear and quilt black onion seed. Quilt: black area-black onion seed, green border of Kermit green mums..green edges of green ground parsley flakes. Quilt Squares: Row1: design-orange whole lentil seeds, background-white find ground rice, hot pink and dark blue statice, Row2: design- black beans, background-yellow fine cut strawflower, design- white navy beans, background of black seaweed, design-white large lima beans, background of light grey ground white pepper, lines of green whole split peas and background of green ground parsley flakes. Quilt: Row3-child with knit cap-red fine cut strawflower, dark blue and light blue fine cut statice, face-various spices, green split pea, black onion powder, green ground parsley flakes, light grey light lettuce seeds., background of black seaweed, sun of red large kidney beans, rays of yellow whole split peas, orange whole lentil seeds, “2017” green whole split peas and black seaweed, white border-white large lima beans, dark lavender mums. Row3: Boys portrait, hair of black onion powder, skins of black onion spices and three shades of brown spices, shirt of red fine cut strawflower, background of black seaweed, white fine ground rice, green split pea. Row4 blue fine cut statice, heart of light lavender, dark lavender and xmas red mums. Row4: hand print-dark blue and purple fine cut statice, orange area- orange ground lentil seed, orange fine ground lentil seed, green ground split pea, green fine ground split pea, hot pink fine cut sttice, pink, yellow and red fine cut strawflower, background of white fine ground rice. Light green stripes-Kermit green mums with background of green ground parsley flakes. Quilt Row5: little girl-hair of brown coffee, white fine cut strawflower, light & medium tan spices, arms and face various spices, clothing of hot pink and purple fine cut statice, pink and light pink fine cut strawflower, white fine ground rice and black onion powder, background of black seaweed, dark grey poppy seed, light grey ground white pepper and fine cut statice. Angled stripes-xmas red aand yellow mums, spots of black beans, background of green ground parsley flakes, red carnation petals, black beans, background of pink mini carnations, leaf of green whole split peas.

Cowboy Boot-dark brown trim-pinto beans, background of tan fine walnut shell, boot of black onion powder, crème paper bark, orange ground lentil seed, brown coffee, tan fine walnut shell, dark grey poppy seed, light grey ground white pepper, lines of black beans, background of purple fine cut statice. Row6-Girl with Rocket-hair of tan fine walnut shell and various spices (face and arms) shirt of light blue fine cut statice, lettering of orange whole lentil seeds, design of black seaweed, red fine cut strawfower, black onion powder, rocket coverage is of hot pink fine cut statice, blue fine cut statice, background of dark blue fine cut statice, green ground parsley flakes and green fine ground split peas. Row6:yellow mums. Row7: Palm Trees, trunks of black onion powder, tan fine walnut shell, fronds of green fine ground split peas, green ground parsley, background of white fine ground rice.

Leaves-green ground parsley flakes, green whole split peas and background of peach spices, paisley pattern, pink fine cut strawflower. Row8: MiniFlowers-pink fine cut strawflower, white find ground rice and black beans, background of red fine cut strawflower, light lavender mums,. Little Boy: light grey ground white pepper, white powdered rice, four shades of brown , hair of brown coffee, lips of dark pink and pink fine cut strawflower, white powdered rice and tan spices, background of light pinl fine cut strawflower and blue fine cut statice. Row9: Bows-purple and light purple fine cut statice, background of orange ground lentil, hot pink fine cut statice. Little Boy -hair of black onion powder, face of spices, shirt of dark grey poppy seed, light grey eucalyptus leaves, background of purple fine cut statice, dark pink and red fine cut strawflower, brown coffee. Row9: hot pink fine cut statice, orange ground lentil seed and yellow fine cut strawflower, Row10: hot pink fine cut statice, darlk lavender mums, background of white and kermit green mums, orange whole lentil, red large kidney beans, black beans, white large lima beans and green whole split peas. Book: pages-white fine ground rice, lines of black onion powder, black ground onion seed, binders of green ground parsley flakes, purple fine cut statice and red fine cut strawflower, lettering of Story Time-black beans, Fairy Tales-yellow whole split peas, Enchantment-white large lima beans, Giant Star-white fine cut strawflower, dark red sides-wine mums. Drum-xmas red mums, faces of xmas red mums, edges of red fine cut strawflower, dark blue statice, stars of yellow button mums, purple area, dark lavender mums, deck coverage of dark lavender roses. Floral arrangements: Natural dry cedar, red cymbidiums, red gems, red flex leaves and red roses.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.