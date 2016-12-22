La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 23’H x 18’W x 51’L

Float Title: Backyard Rocketeer

Float Theme

Backyard Rocketeer showcases our cheerful alien greeter, Robbie, hovering and weaving in his strobe-lit flying saucer in front of the Rocketeer’s spaceship against a floral universe of sweeping nebulae, giant planets and flowery stars. Soaring above the multicolored background is Rocketeer, Brett, with his adventurous dog, Morgan. Brett has meticulously constructed his rocket from a lampshade, a working egg beater, trash cans, bottle caps and whatever else he has found around the yard. Since Brett’s zeal for adventure comes from his local community of space wizards, he has christened his creation, Enterprise. Enterprise rises and falls on its floral flames in an intricate animated dance, as mission control calls out his progress through the heavens. Giant floral planets swoop around him as he soars through his imaginary universe with dreams of NASA and JPL in his future plans. Within a city that is home to many deep space missions, a young and creative La Cañada Flintridge Backyard Rocketeer is imagining living the dream of space exploration in a rocket ship called Enterprise. Our explorer, Brett, has built his spaceship of household materials, and with his dog, Morgan, is exploring outer space and the planets while befriending the extraterrestrial, Robbie. As they sail through space, Brett sees many planets and nebulae rising above him and his rocket. The dreams of our young pilot come naturally from the “Echoes of Success” of a community of space exploration wizards.

Flowers/Materials used

The alien, Robbie, is decorated in camellia leaves with highlights of lemons, limes, and kumquats. Robbie’s flying saucer is covered in silver leaf with black bean and onion seed highlights. The strobe lights are covered with lunaria creating an effect that allows the strobe lights to glow through the decorating material. This decorating technique creates a silvery, translucent sheen. Our Rocketeer, Brett, sports a helmet of peach lentils with antennae of mixed yellow and red roses along with dark blue iris. His goggles are blue cornmeal. He sports a t-shirt of white button mums and Kermit mums with black bean and kidney bean stripes. Morgan, the dog, who is hanging off the back of the rocket, is created with white pampas grass and brown buffalo grass. His helmet is done in a blue-purple statice with antennae of mixed yellow and red roses along with dark blue iris. The body of the rocket, Enterprise, is executed in silver leaf with black bean highlights. The various household items that comprise the rocket details are executed in blue delphinium, sweet rice, and both orange and peach lentils. Accents are created with various custom created powder mixes. Gauges and other high tech items are created with lunaria, red and yellow roses, Silver Dollar Eucalyptus, black string beans, Beluga lentils and various spice combinations including cinnamon, paprika and tumeric. The barber poles are decorated with red and white mums. The Christmas lights are created with red, yellow, orange and pink roses. The rocket flames are created with red, orange and yellow roses. The elaborate base is executed in purple, blue, and dark blue vialed iris, roses, carnations, protea, cabbage, purple cauliflower, broccoli and limes. Surrounding and accenting the base are 19 planets. These gas giants, some with rings, as well as other terrestrial planets represent the wide variety of planets known both in our solar system and in our surrounding galactic neighborhood. Accenting the planets are a multitude of stars from as small as 6 inches to as large as 18 inches, which are decorated in yellow cornmeal, yellow rose petals, and yellow, orange, and white strawflower. Floral highlights of the planets are created with orange, yellow, and red standard and miniature carnations, white button mums, Kermit mums, delphinium, and Bells of Ireland. The details of the planets are executed in multicolor strawflower, yellow and green mung beans, a variety of colored lentils, red and yellow millet, and brown and gold flax. Additional highlights are created with tapioca, cinnamon, paprika, tumeric, kidney and pinto beans.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.