LAX Jammed After Storms Hit SoCal

The first of two storms moved into Southern California Wednesday evening, soaking some areas and contributing to delays at Los Angeles International Airport.

The storms could deliver snow over the weekend — and that could complicate travel plans for motorists on Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS meteorologist Scott Sukup said there was a chance of thunderstorms before the first storm moves out Thursday.

While temperatures will hover in the mid-40s and 50s across the L.A. basin through Friday, the Antelope Valley will continue to freeze. According to the weather service, Lancaster set a record low Tuesday when temperatures dropped to 10 degrees. The previous record for the day — 13 degrees — was set in 2012.

