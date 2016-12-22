Lions Club International – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 21’H x 18’W x 45’L

Float Title: elebrating 100 Years of Service

Float Theme

The float depicts the 1.4 million Lions in 210 countries and geographic areas serving the world in humanitarian efforts which make a positive impact on many lives through Vision screenings, Feeding the Hungry, serving Youth, and many Environmental projects. The Centennial Theme is: “Where There is a Need, There is a Lion” with the Centennial goal of serving 200 million people by July 2018. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest volunteer service organization. The majestic Lion with a mane of gold is adorned with a Lions International medal attached with a blue ribbon-The base of the float is adorned with books detailing the commitment to youth, environment, vision and solving hunger issues. The broad strong back of the Lion is holding up the globe which represents the World’s Largest Humanitarian Association…The 21′ foot tall sunburst proclaims the 100 years of Service and the float closes with the Centennial theme: “Where There is a Need, There is a Lion”. “Celebrating 100 Years of Service” relates to the Parade Theme “Echoes of Success” which tells the story of how our character has developed through the selfless contributions of 1.4 million Lions and celebrates their inspirational gifts. It is a celebration for Lions around the world that help in the success of others.

Flowers/Materials used

The Lion’s eyes are of black seaweed and powdered white rice-pale yellow of fine ground split pea, gold clover seed, green of fine ground split pea, light grey of ground white pepper. Black around eyes is of black onion powder, under eyes is white powdered rice, pale bronze spice…above eyes, bronze fine cut strawflower, pale bronze spice, off white is off white fine cut strawflower and pale tan spice. Lion head if of gold clover seed, white powdered rice, white fine cut strawflower, bronze fine cut strawflower, yellow and bronze fine cut strawflower. Inside ears-dark brown coffee, bronze fine cut strawflower, gold clover seed, light tan fine walnut shell, backsides of bronze fine cut strawflower. Nose of black seaweed, black onion powder and hi-lites of ground white pepper, pale yellow around nose-spice and black onion powder. Mouth of black onion powder, ground white pepper and dark grey poppy seed. Spots of bronze fine cut strawflower, orange ground lentil seed, pale yellow mustard flower and white powdered rice. Chin of white pampas grass, crème old pampas grass and tam uva grass. Under chin is of white fine cut strawflower. Body of yellow fine cut strawflower, bronze fine cut strawflower, tan fine walnut shell and gold clover seed. Paws coverage of crème farina, nails of black seaweed, Mane of old & new crème pampas grass, tan uva grass, dark brown and yellow mums. Logo on Lions chest, blue fine cut statice, black beans, black onion powder, yellow whole split peas and yellow fine cut strawflower, orange fine ground lentil, red fine cut strawflower, white fine ground rice, edge of orange fine ground lentil, dark brown coffee, backside of black onion seed and ribbon of blue fine cut statice. “World” water of dark blue fine cut statice and light blue fine cut statice, land of dark green fine ground parsley flakes, green fine ground split pea, tan walnut shell and white fine ground rice. Lettering of black beans, background of white fine ground rice. Flowers under world-hot pink roses, hot pink dendrobs, coco stix. Big Sun-yellow mums, light tan mums, white mums, xmas red mums, orange mums, backsides of yellow fine cut strawflower, red yellow fine cut strawflower, white fine ground rice, light tan fine walnut shell, orange fine ground lentil seed, base of black onion seed, Celebrating 100 Years of Service, faces of white large lima beans, edges of orange whole lentil seed and black onion seed. “100” white carnation petals, yellow on logo..yellow whole split peas, yellow on lions faces, yellow fine cut strawflower. Books: hot pink fine cut statice, lettering of fronts of white large lima beans and black beans, sides of white fine ground white rice and black onion powder, dark orange: bronze fine cut strawflower, lettering of fronts of white large lima beans and black beans, sides of white fine ground white rice and black onion powder-green: green ground parsley flakes-lettering of fronts of white large lima beans and black beans, sides of white fine ground white rice and black onion powder-light orange: orange ground lentil and yellow ground split pea-lettering of fronts of white large lima beans and black beans, sides of white fine ground white rice and black onion powder. All pages: white fine ground rice. Floral gardens celebration of white roses, white carnations, white gyp, light pink roses, bright yellow roses, yellow gerberas, peach roses, hot pink roses, hot pink gerberas, orange roses-Multiple floral arrangements of small golden shower, hot pink roses, yellow starburst mums, yellow billy buttons and orange roses.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.