Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 Shooting Rampage That Left 3 Dead in Pasadena

A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty to killing three people and trying to kill a police officer during a 2014 shooting rampage in Pasadena, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

John Izeal Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon on a peace officer, officials said.

Smith killed Maria Aguiar, 59, her father Luis Aguiar, 90, during a “domestic altercation,” then killed neighbor Jose Hernandez Iribe, 29.

He barricaded himself in a home and called police. Prosecutors said he then shot at multiple people, including a Pasadena police officer, but no one was wounded.

Smith eventually surrendered and was arrested.

He is scheduled to be sentenced to 181 years to life in prison on Feb. 1.