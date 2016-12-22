Man Sets Fire Near Orange County Fire Stations, Burglarizes Them Once Firefighters Leave the Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Ana police are searching for a man accused of setting fires near Orange County Fire Authority stations and burglarizing the stations once fire personnel have left to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters from station No. 72 in the 1600 block of E. Fourth Street responded to a fire in a nearby neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

"The suspect lights a vehicle on fire, honks his horn, wakes up the residents," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Right after the fire engine left, a man ran inside and burglarized the fire station, police said. He was seen leaving a 2000-to-2005 dark, four-door Buick LeSabre.

"Once the fire truck passes him then he crosses the street and we believe he enters the fire station through the roll up doors," said Bertagna. "Then he took cash."

The man is suspected of setting fires and burglarizing one fire station in Anaheim and two other fire stations in Santa Ana, stealing money from the stations' food fund, police said.

He may have also hit other fire stations in Irvine and Inland Empire, according to police.

"Firefighters are usually the ones that everybody looks up to as the heroes and to think that they'd be victimized when they're actually going out to save somebody's property or to save lives, and then to return and find out that they've been victimized is very disheartening," said Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the man fleeing in his Buick and are on the lookout for the vehicle near fire stations.