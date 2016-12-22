Suspect in Death of Missing Nurse Whose Body Was Found Buried in Shallow Grave Due in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man who confessed to burying a body on his property in Lennox is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a missing woman's death, authorities said.

Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, is expected to appear at the Inglewood Courthouse sometime later in the day, according to Sarah Ardalani, the public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Charges were also expected Thursday, she said in an email.

Rogers was arrested on Tuesday after his confession led investigators to a shallow grave in the 5000 block of West 106th Street that contained the remains of a woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The body has not been identified, but police said they believe it is 36-year-old Lisa Marie Naegle, a registered nurse who appeared in 2010 as a contestant on E! Television's "Bridalplasty" reality show.

Naegle hadn't been seen or heard from since early Sunday morning, when she called her husband to let him know that she was going to get food before heading home from a birthday party at the Alpine Village restaurant in an unincorporated area near Torrance.

Investigators believe Naegle was killed, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar said after the body was discovered Tuesday night.

Family members told KTLA they contacted police after speaking with Rogers, who first told them he had attended the party with Naegle before changing his story when the relatives started grilling him over her disappearance.

A GoPro camera was rolling at the time Rogers was questioned at their home Monday night, and the family has released the footage to KTLA.

In the video, Rogers -- who studied under Naegle at West Los Angeles College in Culver City, where she taught part-time -- admitted to having a relationship with the married woman, telling her relatives that "I'm not going to lie. I do -- I did -- like her, you know?"

He added, "I'll do anything. Like, I'll do anything for her. Like, I'm dead serious."

When asked if the two were having "relations," he responded, "Yes."

He also insisted that he had "nothing to hide from anybody," and showed one person his hands when prompted to do so.

Relatives asked if the two had left the restaurant together early Sunday, and he told them that had gone off on her own.

"I didn't trust a word he was saying. I was just like, 'You know more than what you're telling us,'" the victim's sister, Michelle Naegle, told KTLA.

The family then went to the restaurant and obtained surveillance video that showed the pair leaving together. At that point, they called police.

After his arrest, Rogers was booked into jail on a charge of murder and was being held on $2 million bail.

A motive for the slaying was still not known. Authorities have also not released a cause of death.

KTLA's Eric Spillman and Irving Last contributed to this story.