Miracle Gro – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 24’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Float Theme

Miracle-Gro is proud to celebrate “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” with its Rose Parade salute to America’s National Flower and the most popular grown flower in backyard gardens. From tiny miniature roses to large vibrant blossoms, over 25,000 roses burst into a kaleidoscope of brilliant colors are used to create the towering hollyhock blossoms, floating orbs and lush deck gardens. Four former Rose Queens from 1967, 1995, 2007 and 2015 are exquisitely presented in this magnificent butterfly-drawn Royal Rose Carriage of floral opulence. The coachman at the helm of the carriage is celebrity DIY expert TY PENNINGTON. Ty will be waving at the crowd while guiding the magnificent California Monarch Butterflies through an enchanted rose garden. The elegant carriage is covered in crisp white coconut flakes with accents of yellow and gold strawflower petals. Lavish floral arrangements are created with standard, spray and garden roses, while hydrangea, gladiolus, bupleurum, leucadendron and lilies cascade from within the carriage. Orange marigold petals and black onion seed create the vibrant wings on the monarch butterflies taking flight over the enchanting pollinator garden. Hummingbirds are crafted in an array of colors including purple sinuata statice, manzanita leaves, holly berries and gerbera petals. Over 85% of the fresh flowers that adorn the Miracle-Gro float come from within the state of California and qualifies this floral masterpiece for the prestigious “California Grown” certification. To learn more please go to miraclegro.com/roseparade. “Echoes of Success” is about honoring the people who have made a difference in your life. The rose itself and the gardeners who have been growing roses for decades have helped Miracle-Gro become the most trusted gardening brand in the world. Miracle-Gro wanted to dedicate this year’s float to the very flower for which the parade is named, and honor those former Rose Queens who have helped celebrate the parade.

Flowers/Materials used

The magnitude of flowers and foliage that adorn the Miracle-Gro float come from nearby California flower fields and serves as a breathtaking visual display of what the state grows year-round and especially when much of the country is under a cold winter freeze. A minimum of 85% of the floral materials used are California grown. Roses, roses, roses, the featured flower of the Miracle-Gro float burst into a kaleidoscope of brilliant colors. Over 25,000 are used to create the towering hollyhock blossoms, floating orbs and lush deck gardens. The elegant carriage is covered in crisp white coconut flakes with accents of yellow and gold strawflower petals. Opulent floral arrangements created with standard, spray and garden roses, hydrangea, gladiolus, bupleurum, leucadendron and lilies cascade from within the carriage. It travels upon a lawn of freshly grown soil-less grass. Orange marigold petals and black onion seed create the vibrant wings on the Monarch butterflies. Hummingbirds are crafted in an array of colors including purple sinuata statice, manzanita leaves, holly berries and gerbera petals.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.