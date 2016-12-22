Indiana Mom Charged After Allegedly Beating Sons for Opening Christmas Presents Early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Indiana mother is facing charges after police say she beat her two young sons after they opened their Christmas gifts early.

Sascha Collins, 36, is charged with two counts of battery, according to KTLA sister station WXIN in Indianapolis, which cited court filings.

Collins' 7- and 9-year-old sons told detectives they were thrown against the wall of the family home in Greenfield, punished because they found and opened Christmas presents hidden in their mom’s closet.

Collins also allegedly hit the boys with a belt buckle and bit one of them, Indianapolis television station WISH reported.

On Sunday morning, the boys’ teenage sister came home to find her brothers crying and saw markings on their bodies. The sister went to an adult for help, according to Brent Eaton, Hancock County prosecutor.

“She was put in an incredibly difficult situation. There’s a lot of adults -- put in that same situation, maybe they don’t want to say something, they don’t want to rock the boat," Eaton said. "She put somebody else’s interests in front of her own and she did what was right."

The older sister told detectives her mother had been drinking and snorted a hydrocodone pill, WXIN reported. When she awoke, Collins found that the boys had opened the gifts.

"They had done what children do on Christmas morning; perhaps things may have been a bit messy,” Eaton said.

One of the boys told investigators that after being struck, he gathered all the presents and put them back in their boxes, according to WXIN.

Neighbor Buffy Lutz was saddened by the news.

“So they’re all excited about gifts, they’re wanting to go through and open things,” Lutz said. "My 16-year-old is still trying to do that."

Court documents show Collins told investigators she loves her children and does everything she can for them, but she said they are disrespectful, out of control, and that she just lost it.

If convicted, Collins could face up to 12 years behind bars.

The boys' injuries did not require medical attention.