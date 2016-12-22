Monterey Park Police Searching for Man Accused of Sexual Battery, Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monterey Park police are asking for the public's help on Thursday after a man attempted to rob two women and sexually assaulted one woman in her car.

The suspect approached a woman in the walkway of her apartment complex on Nov. 17 around 12:45 a.m. in the 800 block of W. El Repetto Drive. There, he demanded money from the victim and attempted to grab her, according to police.

The woman was able to fight off the man and he fled the scene before officers could arrive, police said in a press release.

The suspect attacked another woman a month later on Dec. 15 around 11:40 p.m. The woman was sitting in her car in the 800 block of W. El Repetto Drive when the man approached her vehicle and demanded money, police said.

When the woman told him she had no money, the man fondled the victim in her car before fleeing on foot.

The victim in the first attack described the suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch Hispanic man with a medium build. The suspect is described as 6-foot Hispanic man with medium build in the second attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monterey Park Police Department at 626-307-1487.