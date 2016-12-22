More Than 200 Flights Canceled or Delayed at Jam-Packed LAX; Airport ‘at Capacity,’ Spokeswoman Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Planning on traveling through Los Angeles International Airport for the holidays? You might have better luck hitching a ride on Santa’s sleigh.

Airport officials said nearly 230 flights have been either canceled or delayed as the first of two rain storms caused gridlock for hours and forced authorities to switch flight operations Wednesday and Thursday. Instead of flying west toward the ocean, planes were forced to head east over urban areas due to high winds, said airport spokeswoman Mary Grady. The switch, she said, “slows things down.”

But that’s not the only issue contributing to the crawl.

“The airport is at capacity,” she said.

