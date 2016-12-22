National Hockey League – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 16’6″H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: A Century of NHL Greatness

Float Theme

A Century of NHL Greatness (1917-2017) features a floral 55ft long hockey rink with dual goal nets and lamps. From the front of the float to the back, the official logos of the 30 NHL teams are detailed with flowers and floral material and represented in alphabetical order at the base of the floral gardens. The official NHL Centennial logo stands majestically at mid float (covered in flowers) with the iconic NHL shield prominently displayed. The floral rink includes two NHL face-off circles, two 2017 NHL All-Star Game logos nestled in a floral garden, four oversized pucks and a base of oversized silver hockey sticks. Throughout the 100 years of the NHL, the tireless support of the players and fans have made the game what it is today. “A Century of NHL Greatness” float is just one way in which we will honor all the drama, suspense, excitement and memories that have thrilled the best fans in sports for generations.

Flowers/Materials used

Not available.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.