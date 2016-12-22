× No Charges Will Be Filed Against City Hall Critic Who Submitted Racist Message Toward Herb Wesson

Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a vocal critic of the Los Angeles City Council who submitted a card during a public meeting with racially incendiary drawings.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said the card submitted by Encino attorney Wayne Spindler, which labeled City Council President Herb Wesson with a racial epithet, was “deeply offensive, morally wrong and socially reprehensible,” according to a memo released Thursday.

But prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence to prove the speaker card crossed the “sometimes nebulous line” from protected speech to a “punishable ‘true threat,’ ” according to the memo.

The card submitted May 11 showed pictures of a burning cross and man hung from a tree — images typically associated with the Ku Klux Klan — and used the N-word to describe Wesson, who was presiding over that day’s meeting.

