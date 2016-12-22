Northwestern Mutual – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 22’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: Waves Of Hope

Float Theme

In this highly animated and whimsical design everyone has come out for fun as they frolic in the ocean surf. Wide-eyed with wonder, and with a smile as big as the sea, a little girl, decked out in fins and goggles cannon balls into a swirling, cresting wave. She is living the life that all kids should live — one that is full of the happiness that comes with just being a kid Three fanciful dolphins bob and weave through a floral wave of cascading iris and roses as a comical crab and oyster gently join in the ocean-side fun. On shore an oversized sand castle, bedecked with a spinning starfish, sets the backdrop for beach toys and a huge exaggerated pelican. Fun for one and fun for all. “Waves of Hope” and the overall parade theme “Echoes of Success” both epitomize how character is developed through the selfless contributions of others and how success cannot be achieved alone. It is a story celebrating hope so that Edie Gilger can experience the joy of just being a kid. Thanks to a wave of research dollars made possible by Northwestern Mutual, children like Edie are benefiting from major breakthroughs in cancer treatment that were at one time seemingly impossible. Every financial contribution to research is an “Echo of Success.” Every passionate hour of medical research is an “Echo of Success.” And every child and family who benefits from research is an “Echo of Success.”

Flowers/Materials used

Floral waves of white Akito roses, gyposphila, dendrobium and Phalaenopsis orchids with light and dark blue iris, delphinium, sinuata statice, and hydrangea blossoms sets the playground for this ocean fun. Over 12,000 iris and 10,000 roses are used to create the ocean water. The girl has hair of yellow and gold strawflower petals and is dressed in a swim suit of lime green button mums with accents of hot pink statice and orange lentil beans. Her skin is a mixture of walnut shells, cornmeal, paprika and cinnamon spices all blended together to create her sun-kissed tan. Whimsical dolphins created from lavender sinuata static and white coconut chips bob and sway in the ocean current. Sea crabs petaled in orange Chinese lanterns have accents of dehydrated red bell pepper and carrot… The rotating starfish has been decorated with lentil beans and cranberries individually placed side by side to simulate patterns and texture. The oyster is a blend of hot pink, lavender and purple sinuata statice petals with a pearl of shiny lunaria. Crisp white coconut chips create the feathers on the pelican with a beak covered in yellow split peas. The sand castle is created from crushed walnut shells and imbedded with tan Quicksand and Cafe ‘Ole roses. The large sand pail is petaled in yellow strawflower with accents of green button mums and red ilex berries. Over 12,000 coral Movie Star roses complete the gardens in this fun-filled beach scene.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.