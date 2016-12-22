‘Miracle’ Puppy Injured in Pasadena Hit-and-Run Crash; Driver Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dog named “Miracle” by the Pasadena Humane Society was injured a hit-and-run crash over the weekend and officials are now hoping to find the driver and the puppy's owners.

The 4-month-old beagle mix suffered a severe leg injury “but is in good spirits as she awaits major surgery,” according to a news release from the humane society.

The crash occurred on Dec. 17 at the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Huntington Drive. Julie Banks of the humane society said Miracle was wandering around the area alone without a collar when she was struck by a car. The dog apparently rolled underneath the car and ended up on the sidewalk, officials said. The driver of the vehicle drove away, but a Good Samaritan went to the dog’s aid and took her to the humane society.

"She's a survivor and that's why we’re calling her miracle,” Banks said.

Miracle has a fractured leg and will be seen by an orthopedic specialist to ensure proper healing, officials said.

Officials are also hoping to reunite the dog with her owners, but will put Miracle up for adoption after she recovers if her owners are not found.

Anyone with information about the crash or Miracle’s owners can call the Pasadena Humane Society at 626-792-7151.