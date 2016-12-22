Ragu Pasta Sauce – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 26’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: Simmered in Tradition

Float Theme

In celebration of the RAGÚ® brand’s 80th anniversary in 2017, this float invites audiences to see, smell and savor the long-standing tradition of great taste found in every jar of RAGÚ—a sauce that is always “Simmered in Tradition.” A lush floral tableau shares a true American success story: the history of RAGÚ through the past, present and future. The rear of the design features Giovanni and Assunta Cantisano by the front porch of their home in Rochester, New York, where they first began selling their trademark sauce during the Great Depression of the 1930s. The sauce was based on Assunta’s treasured family tomato sauce recipe that she brought with her to America. The center of the float highlights an American family dinner table where RAGÚ sauces have now been enjoyed for generations. Seated at the table enjoying an al fresco pasta meal, are Frank, Nancy, Colin and Ariel Muller—family farmers who, for three generations, have been cultivating the flavorful, vine-ripened tomatoes used in RAGÚ sauces in California’s Central Valley. The front of the entry promises spectators and pasta lovers from coast to coast a delicious future—a steaming plate of spaghetti topped with RAGÚ sauce. Assunta’s recipe book rests close by, a reminder of the rich history of RAGÚ and the sauce-making traditions carried forward to today and tomorrow. A gigantic, fanciful tomato vine winds throughout the design, weaving past, present and future together and reminding viewers that a great sauce, like RAGÚ, always starts with great ingredients. The RAGÚ® brand founders, Assunta and Giovanni, lived and realized the American dream. As Italian immigrants, they brought their unique heritage and talents to the United States. With hard work and dedication, the sauce they created grew into a beloved household name and a pantry staple in millions of American kitchens. RAGÚ pasta sauce is their legacy that American families still savor together over shared meals today—the echo of their delicious success.

Flowers/Materials used

The RAGÚ® team requested the “reddest float in the parade” to highlight the delicious, vine-ripened tomatoes that go into every jar of their delicious pasta sauce and float builder, Paradiso Parade Floats, delivered with a sumptuous display of tens of thousands of roses. A velvety carpet of bright red Charlotte roses blankets the base of the float. Early last summer, floral designer Charles Meier ordered the Charlotte roses from South America especially for the RAGÚ float to ensure the perfect color. Other varieties of roses overflow from the surrounding gardens, including Super Green, High and Magic, Orange Crush, Star 2000 and Deja Vu. Lilies and Bells of Ireland provide accents. Densely packed Freedom roses create the RAGÚ pasta sauce at the front of the float. White rose petals scattered over the Freedom roses suggest freshly grated parmesan cheese. More than 25,000 carnations decorate the 50 oversized tomatoes on the float. The swallowtails and orioles perched on the tomato vine are feathered with dried marigold petals and strawflower petals. The float makes unique use of fresh vegetables –particularly vegetables used in authentic and mouthwatering Italian home cooking such as garlic, zucchini, peppers and eggplant. Fresh herbs such as basil, oregano and fennel compliment the design as well. The back of the float is designed to evoke the look and feel of Assunta’s original Rochester, NY, backyard garden where she carefully hand-picked her sauce ingredients.

