Rose Parade Preview #4 at Phoenix Decorating

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to continue our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Phoenix Decorating in Pasadena.

Today, Gayle gave us a sneak peek of the following Rose Parade Floats:

Odd Fellows And Rebekahs / “Through The Ages”
Lutheran Hour Ministries / “Celebrate Jesus”
AARFA / “Field of Dreams!”
United Sikh Mission USA / “Together We Rise”

The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla5

Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:

Backstage at the Parade 6:00a

Parade Countdown 7:00a

Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a

Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman

