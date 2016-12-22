Rotary International – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 20’H x 18’W x 35’L

Float Title: Doing Good in the World

Float Theme

This friendly Dragon has the world at it’s feet as Rotary celebrates “Doing Good in the World” The globe trotting “gentle” creature has eyes that blink and smoke that radiates from it’s nose as it welcomes 2017 across the globe. The dragon carries a 100 year medallion that hangs off its bit celebrating the Rotary Foundation Centennial as the Dragon begins it’s worldwide journey beginning at Orange Grove & Colorado Blvd in Pasadena. Classic suitcases are along for the ride adorned with the six Rotary symbols of Peace and conflict prevention/resolution, Disease prevention and treatment, Water and sanitation, Maternal and child health, Basic education and literacy & Economic and community development along with western style saddlebags. The rear of the float features a stylish floral compass and hanging from the mid point of a 20ft high Dragon tail.

Flowers/Materials used

The Rotary Dragon’s front emblem-sisal rope, all gold-gold clover seed, all blue-blue fine cut statice, “100” is of white navy beans, sides of white fine ground rice. The Dragon’s face-eyebrows of white button mums, eyelids of pale pink, white fine cut everlasting and purple fine cut statice, eyes of black seaweed, dark grey poppy seed, red and pink fine cut strawflower, dark red ground cinnamon and white powdered rice, bottom eye arch of black onion seed, eye line of purple fine cut statice, snout of pale peach powdered lentil seed and medium peach fine ground lentil seed, nostrils of pale pink, white fine cut everlasting and purple fine cut statice, sides of face and cheek-pale peach powdered lentil seed and medium peach fine ground lentil seed, white spots of navy beans, white tear drops of large white lima beans, mouth of pale pink and dark pink fine cut statice, teeth of white fine cut everlasting-bridle of dark brown palm bark, edges of dark brown coffee, all reins of white powdered rice, rings of tan/natural raffia, under chin-pale peach powdered lentil seed, medium peach fine ground lentil seed, yellow fine cut strawflower, forehead hi-lites, white fine cut everlasting and white spots of white navy beans and white large lima beans, fins-fronts of raised yellow and white flex pieces, yellow whole split peas and white navy beans, borders-yellow whole split peas, flat areas-yellow fine cut strawflower, orange 1/2 kumquats, orange whole lentil seeds, white fine cut strawflower and white fine ground rice and backs of yellow fine cut strawflower, head of light lavender mums, white trim of white large lima beans, edges of white fine ground rice, yellow head scales-center of back & tail-yellow fine cut strawflower, orange 1/4 slices, top of head-light lavender mums-purple fine cut statice and light pink fine cut strawflower, chest-raised white flex pieces-faces of tiny pearl onions, edges of white fine ground rice and insets of white whole carnations, head, body & tail, light lavender, hot lavender and dark lavender whole carnations, raised yellow designs-faces of yellow fine cut strawflower and sides of white fine ground rice, raised white scales-faces of white large lima beans and sides of white fine ground rice, tail-faces of white tiny 1/4 pearl onions, edges of white fine ground rice, insets of white whole carnations, end of tail-yellow fine cut strawflower, hot pink fine cut statice, orange fine ground lentil seed, light lavender fine cut statice. Wings-fronts, top of yellow fine cut strawflower, light orange fine ground lentil seed, dark orange fine cut strawflower and red fine cut strawflower, yellow scaled of small lemons, 1/4 slices, light lavender mums, veins of crème tine pearl onions, yellow fine cut strawflower, orange fine ground lentil seed and bronze dark fine cut strawflower and hot pink fine cut statice, back of wings-yellow fine cut strawflower, nails of black seaweed and shiny grey silverleaf, Compass-rope of dark brown coffee and tan fine walnut shell, yellow fine cut strawflower, gold clover seed, black onion seed, hands of red fine cut strawflower, black onion powder, white fine ground rice, light grey ground white pepper and dark grey poppy seed, background of blue fine cut statice and white fine ground rice. Large suitcase-round feet-dark grey poppy seed, black onion powder and white powdered rice-Handles of brown palm bark, hardware of dark grey poppy seed and white fine ground rice, crème paper bark and natural rope, decals of white navy beans and shiny grey silverleaf. Belt-white fine ground rice, inset of black onion seed, reddish brown fine cut strawflower, brown palm bark, buckle of black onion powder, dark grey poppy seed and white fine ground rice, small bag-dark grey poppy seed, shiny grey silverleaf and blue fine cut statice, patches of tan paper and dark brown palm bark, black stitching-black ground onion seed, lock of gold clover seed and yellow fine cut strawflower. World-white fine cut everlasting, green fine ground split pea, green fine ground parsley flakes, dark blue fine cut statice, light blue fine cut statice, powdered rice, purple fine cut statice, light pink, medium pink, dark pink fine cut strawflower, black onion powder and orange fine ground lentil seed. Floral gardens coverage of white mums, white fine ground rice, white large lima beans and black onion seed, hot pink roses and bright yellow roses.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.