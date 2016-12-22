Shriners Hospitals for Children – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 21’H x 18’W x 35’L

Float Title: Anything is Possible

Float Theme

Anything is possible for this crew of eight led by their captain, Fezzy, the official mascot of Shriners Hospitals for Children® who is at the helm of the colorful 35-foot ship, which stands 16 feet 6 inches high. The crew consists of Super Bowl MVP and East-West Shrine Game® alumnus, Mark Rypien, Shriners Hospitals’ national patient ambassadors, Karolina and Marius, and the two top leaders of the organization, Chris Smith and Jerry Gantt and their wives. This imaginative entry features white seagulls escorting the ship, which is on a cushion of pink and white floral clouds. The colorful sails feature multi-colored flags and a rear deck hot air balloon signifying that anything is possible for our patients – and, in fact, the sky’s the limit. Shriners Hospitals for Children is known for helping our patients gain confidence and self-esteem, in addition to providing excellent care. We encourage our patients to believe in themselves, and in their dreams. The health care system is also excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Medical Center for Children on Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena and is eagerly anticipating being part of this welcoming community. Shriners Hospitals for Children is ready to set sail and navigate down through Colorado Boulevard for the 2017 Rose Parade in celebration of “Echoes of Success.” Much like the overall theme, “Echoes of Success,” Shriners Hospitals believes that many hands are needed for the health care system of 22 locations to carry out its mission to improve the lives of children. The ship represents Shriners Hospitals for Children and all of the elements of this colorful and child-friendly float (sails, seagulls and captain) signify those who support the organization and work toward our one same goal: to change the lives of children. This ship cannot move by itself; it needs the help of many – including our donors, supporters, leadership, staff, Shriners fraternity members and families to be a success. Anything is possible joins in the celebration and reminds all that their support changes lives.

Flowers/Materials used

Ship: main body-outside-yellow flex trim-yellow fine cut strawflower, faces of white mums, sides and rear curved designs, white fine ground rice, pink shutters of hot pink fine cut statice and insets of dark pink fine cut statice, floral out of windows of yellow and orange dendrobs, red insets of red whole carnations, red fine cut strawflower, black onion seed, black rim of black beans, yellow whole carnations, yellow mums, red whole carnations and red fine cut strawflower, Paddlewheel at center of float & rear rudder (back of float) sides and rear curved designs, fine ground white rice, pink shutters of hot pink fine cut statice, insets of dark pink fine cut statice, wooden part-dark brown coffee and reddish brown redwood bark, bronze fine cut strawflower, logo at bough of ship-yellow fine cut strawflower, gold clover seed and brown coffee-paddles/hub coverings-xmas red mums, green ti leaves, yellow mums, black beans. Insides of onion seed, yellow fine cut strawflower, paddles of red fine cut strawflower, white fine ground rice, inset/behind paddles-green ground parsley flakes. inside of ship-mast redwood bark, crows nest of yellow fine cut strawflower, floral of hot pink roses, hot pink dendrobs, big sail: fronts of green ti leaves, hot pink fine cut statice and yellow mums, backs of green ground parsley flakes, hot pink statice and yellow fine cut strawflower, cables of natural raffia, top of flag, blue fine cut statice and yellow fine cut strawflower, thin cable with flags-tan spice, flags of hot pink fine cut statice, yellow and red fine cut strawflower, green ground parsley flakes and orange fine ground lentil seed. Front Mast-redwood bark, natural rope, wheel of spices and bronze fine cut strawflower, walls of fine walnut shell, yellow fine cut strawflower, floor of white fine cut strawflower, green floral garden, light yellow and gold roses. Multiple floral arrangements of yellow gladiolas, hot pink roses, yellow starburst mums and Kermit green mums. Hot air balloon-hot pink and blue fine cut statice, white fine ground rice, orange ground lentil seed and Kermit green button mums-stairs of yellow fine cut strawflower, pipes of white powdered rice.Rear fin sails of yellow mums, tan flex of fine walnut shell, thin cables of tan spices, flag of xmas red and yellow mums, two seagulls-eyes of black onion powder, white powdered rice and pale yellow fine ground split pea, beaks of black onio powder, light orange and dark orange powdered lentil seed and yellow fine ground split pea, area around eyes-powdered white rice-head and body of white carnation petals, wings and tails of light grey silverleaf, grey ground white pepper, dark grey poppy seed, white carnation petals, black onion powder, white lines of white powdered rice, under tails-white fine cut strawflower. Floral gardens of hot pink and pink roses-accents in garden of white and hot pink dendrobs and coco stix. Clouds of white roses, white cats, white gyp, white carnations, light lavender roses, lavender catts.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.