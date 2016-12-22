Sierra Madre Float Association – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 22’H x 18’W x 43’L

Float Title: The Cat’s Away

Float Theme

The cat is away…the mice will play. The mice have taken over the tea set. Three mice are playing with a spoon on the front of the float. It has become a teeter totter. One mouse is laying in the bowl of the spoon with a tartlet filled with custard, a blackberry, and a raspberry. The one in the middle enjoying the ride holding a sugar cube. And a little girl mouse on the end of the spoon handle is holding a petit four. In the middle of the float we have the teapot being poured by a mouse using a fork (with 2 wobbly sugar cubes as a fulcrum), to tip the teapot. In the rear of the float is a stack of 4 cups. The top cup is being spun by a mouse, causing the three below it to wobble dangerously. There are also sugar cubes on the inside of the tray that the riders will sit on.

Flowers/Materials used

The tray is made with dark brown and golden flax seed accented with lime green buttonmums and yellow strawflower accents. The base of the exterior of the tray will have bunches of pink roses and white football crysanthemums. The bottom of the tray is covered in red roses. The spoon and fork are covered in silver leaf, with poppy seed accents. The cups are covered in a variety of dry (lavender statice, ground split pea, coconut, ground rice, and yellow strawflower) and floral (pink and yellow chrysanthemums, and yellow button mums). The teapot will be covered in lavender, yellow, and pink carnations with design elements covered in ground rice, strawflower, ground split pea, and cranberry seed. The mice will be covered in light and dark Ming moss. The tartlet will be natural sesame seed, hulled sesame seed, raspberry carnation petals and dark purple Floragene carnation petals while the petit four will be yellow strawflower with ribbons of lime green buttonmums, topped with a small bouquet of lisianthus. The napkins (not on the original rendering) are covered in yellow corn grits with wild rice stitching and the monogram is done in statice. The monogram, by the way, is a B and is in honor of our concept designer, Richard Burrow whose flamingo design was used for last years float.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.