South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

Float Title: Never Give Up

Float Theme

This year’s entry “Never Give Up” is a whimsical depiction of the age old Aesop’s Fable “the Hare and the Tortoise”. In front, you will have the perseverant tortoise crossing the finish line to win the race (and greet 2017) while the overconfident Hare naps his potential victory away in his hammock. We feel that our entry “Never Give Up” fits the “Echoes of Success” theme by showing that perseverance and determination will help you achieve your goals.

Flowers/Materials used

43 different colors of roses, 5 colors of hydrangea and other specialty flowers make up the gardens in front of a hedge of 2,000 sunflowers along the base of the float. The road is covered in walnut shell that was donated by a huller in northern California. Eucalyptus bark, collected from city parks, cover the trees and stumps. Raw cotton is used for the hare’s fur. The tortoise shell is decorated with homegrown ivy leaves, galax leaves, yellow & green button mums, roses and a variety of beans.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.