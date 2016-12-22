× State Senator Proposes Naming Stretch of 134 Freeway Between Glendale and Eagle Rock After Barack Obama

There are Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson boulevards in Los Angeles, Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive in Manhattan and Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Now, state Sen. Anthony Portantino has introduced a resolution to name a portion of the 134 Freeway that runs from Glendale and into Eagle Rock the President Barack H. Obama Freeway.

Obama is no stranger to the area, having attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock in 1979 before transferring to Columbia University in 1981. The roughly three-year stay in the area was enough for Portantino, who represents California’s 25th Senate District, to move forward with a dedication to the departing 44th president.

“California has a long history of designating our freeways as reminders of the accomplishments of important leaders who have shown character, strength and passion,” Portantino said in a statement. “President Obama is a laudable person to showcase and for Southern Californians to appreciate.”

