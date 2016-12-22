Surprise Storm Slams SoCal, Snarls Traffic; Second, Colder System to Hit Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first of two storms slated to hit Southern California this week brought rain showers and snarled traffic Thursday morning.

The storm is bringing subtropical moisture up the coast from south of Los Angeles, which means temperatures aren’t extremely cold and snow levels are staying high, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals are expected to be between an inch to a half inch across Los Angeles and Ventura counties with up to an inch possible in the eastern San Gabriels and foothills, the Weather Service stated.

The storm brought slick roads to local freeways, which were snarled Thursday morning with multiple accidents and SigAlerts on the 210 and 101 Freeways.

Drivers were urged to leave early and slow down on the roadways.

A colder, more dynamic storm is expected to move down from the Gulf of Alaska by Friday afternoon.

This storm will bring heavy showers Friday night into Saturday and will result in much more snow for the Southland mountains.

While snow levels are expected to remain around 5,000 to 6,000 feet Friday night, they will drop quickly to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet by Saturday morning, according to the Weather Service.

Those traveling in the mountains this weekend should carry chains and an emergency survival kit.