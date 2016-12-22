Teen Suspected of DUI After Crashing Truck Into Thousand Oaks Home, Killing 74-Year-Old Man Who Was Visiting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 74-year-old man who was visiting family was killed early Thursday morning when a truck drove down a 40-foot embankment and crashed through the back of a Thousand Oaks home where he was sleeping.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Briarwood Place when the truck failed to stop on a dead-end street above the home.

The truck smashed through a rear wood fence, and went down the embankment before entering the back of the home, where it landed on the victim, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Romano Bassi confirmed.

The victim, Igor Lirtsman, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bassi said. He was a family member of the home's residents and was apparently visiting from New York, officials said.

Other people were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured, Bassi said.

The driver, identified as a Justin Stalberg, 19, of Camarillo, was detained at the scene, Sgt. Barbara Payton said.

He was booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury, according to sheriff's records.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, Payton said.

KTLA's Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this story.