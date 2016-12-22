The Lutheran Hour – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 16’6″H x 18’W x 35’L

Float Title: Celebrate Jesus

Float Theme

Fronted by Jesus standing at a replica of the doors of All Saints (Wittenberg Castle) church where Martin Luther posted the 95 Theses it connects our Lutheran heritage with the greater heritage of Christianity: Jesus Christ’s merciful and victorious presence warmly welcoming all into God’s kingdom. Large church bells inscribed with the Lutheran mottos of “Grace Alone”, “Faith Alone” and “Scripture Alone” ring out the message and call of our Savior much like the church bells have done for centuries passing on good news from town to town and inviting worshippers to experience the blessings of God in worship. The float not only celebrates Jesus as the founder and perfecter of our faith, but also celebrates the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and the 100th anniversary of Lutheran Laymen’s League. 2017 is both the 100th anniversary of the Lutheran Laymen’s League and the 500th anniversary of the Reformation led by Martin Luther. We have a lot to Celebrate!

Flowers/Materials used

Lutheran Church (top to bottom): Cross covered with white fine ground rice, shapes of dark grey poppy seed, small windows of black seaweed, roof dome-light green eucalyptus leaves, black seaweed, small cross of black onion powder, white designs of crème soy beans, green insets of green fine ground split pea, white trim of crème soy beans, dark grey areas of dark grey poppy seed, doors of black seaweed, top edge of black onion seed, sides of white large lima beans, backs of black onion seed, bottom edge of dark grey poppy seed, border of crème soy beans, area coverage of dark grey poppy seed and light grey light lettuce seed, dark grey walls of dark grey poppy seed, raised areas of black ground pepper, front entry of shiny grey silverleaf, stained glass coverage of black onion powder, blue fine cut statice, gold clover seed, yellow fine ground split pea, white powdered rice, red fine cut strawflower, green fine ground split pea, light grey ground white pepper, dark green poppy seed. Background of gold clover seed, yellow fine ground split pea, door of black seaweed. Front steps: tops of white powdered rice, edges of white mums and light grey lettuce seeds, roof and arches-white fine ground rice, pillars of white fine ground rice, raised flex on pillars & all raised horizontal pieces on wall faces-white large lima beans, tops, bottoms and insets of white fine ground rice. Tiles coverage of red fine cut strawflower, grout-light grey light lettuce seed, wall urns of white fine ground rice. Multiple floral arrangements: pink dendrobs, light pink, pink and hot pink roses. Brick walls- white powdered rice, black ground pepper, grout of dark grey poppy seeds, rear windows of black seaweed, white ledges of white fine ground rice, crème walls of crème corn husk, bells of yellow fine cut strawflower, bronze fine cut strawflower white powdered rice, lettering of black beans, insides of gold clover seed and holders of shiny grey silverleaf. Logos on top of arches, all borders-yellow button mums, backgrounds of blue fine cut statice, numbers of yellow whole split peas, red areas of red fine cut strawflower, white areas of white fine ground rice, thin black areas of black beans, sides of white fine ground rice and backs of black onion seed. Doves: eyes of black onion powder and white powdered rice, area around eyes-white powdered rice, beaks of orange fine ground lentil, nostrils of black onion powder, area around beak-light grey, ground white pepper, body and head of white fine cut everlasting, tail feathers of white fine cut strawflower, wings and tails of white carnation petals, white fine cut everlasting and white fine ground rice, tops of tail feathers of white fine cut everlasting and edges of white carnation petals. Butterflies: tops of yellow split peas and orange lentil seeds, black areas- black beans, bottoms of darke grey poppy seed, orange fine ground lentil, yellow fine ground split pea, gold clover seed, bodies of black seaweed. Park benches-black areas-black onion powder, steps (tops) of white powdered rice and sides of white mums and light grey, light lettuce seed. Tall trees: Pops, tops of hot pink roses, accents of hot pink dendrobs, bottoms of green ground parsley flakes, trunks of tan fine walnut shell. Short trees, pods-bright yellow roses, bottoms of green ground parsley flakes, trunks of tan fine walnut shell. Topiary Trees, Pods-xmas tree greens-light pink, pink and hot pink roses, trunks of fine tan walnut shell. Floral Gardens of hot pink roses and gerberas, light pink roses, red roses and red gerberas and white roses-Multiple floral arrangements-green komodor ferns, white tiger lilies, white bearded lilies, white hydrangeas, white roses, white flax leaves, white calla lilies, white bearded iris, white oncidiums, natural dry curly willows, green deflexis, green komodor fern, white bearded iris, yellow daffodils and bright yellow roses.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.