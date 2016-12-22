Torrance Rose Float Association

Dimensions: 20’H x 18’W x 35’L

Float Title: Be Your Own Knight

Float Theme

Be Your Own Knight dramatic turns the traditional fairy-tale gender roles upside down and acknowledges the strength of “girl power”. In this floral scenario the brave knight in shining armor is a young lady who takes up sword and shield to defend her castle and citizens from the furious winged dragon creating havoc at the front on the float. Fighting dragons is a long-standing metaphor for overcoming obstacles and being successful. With that in mind the City of Torrance’s 2017 float entry emphasizes that no gender need play “damsel” while another is allotted the strength to fight their “dragons”. This float is designed as a metaphor for success and a call to be your own knight. A stately stone castle acts as the backdrop with beautiful English-tailored gardens completing the setting.

Flowers/Materials used

The enormous winged dragon comes to life with scales created from individual croton and manzanita leaves on its legs back and head with Yellow Tip leucadendron leaves as claw detail. Shading of white, yellow and gold strawflower petals, with accents of purple statice and dendrobium orchid florets, are artistically blended for wings and chest area then applied to acrylic plastic sheets for a transparent “stained glass window” effect. The stone effect of the castle walls has been created in white sweet rice, gray poppy and black onion seeds. Colorful English style gardens of lisianthus, lilies, waxflower, roses, solidago, heather, monte casino and delphinium border the castle. Fanciful bushes of various shades of pink alstromeria frame the castle with orange Queensday and Miracle roses, intermixed with orange gerbera, completing the deck gardens.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.