Trader Joe’s – Rose Parade float

Dimensions: 24’H x 18’W x 75’L

Float Title: All Aboard! 50 Years of Serving the Best…

Float Theme

“All Aboard!” is a 75-foot-long, food-meets-adventure ride that leads a joyful, inclusive dining car through the ages. ‘The Time Machine’ reference in the vehicle serves as a nod to our past and neighborhood roots (the meter turns back to 1967, the date of the opening of our first Trader Joe’s in Pasadena, California). Set to full power for January 2, 2017, its active gauges and dials ensure 2.5 mph maximum power. Positioned at 16 feet high above the boulevard is an antique maritime telescope that scans the 5.2 mile parade route (and beyond). It’s used, along with a classic bike horn (at hands reach, just in case), a wooden ships wheel, and a paddle crafted of a fork-speared avocado, by our well-appointed* engineer “The Fearless Flyer” (an allusion to our fantastical float from 2016) and his loyal sidekick Orange Chicken, to navigate towards a delicious, delightful future. The mechanical marvel begins its journey up Orange Grove Blvd on wheels of half orange slices with a red cowcather nose that insures all is clear as a massive strawberry with a silver prop maximizes the ride’s rpm’s. The jubilant dining car illustrates the purpose and reward of our journey — serving the best food and beverage values to the best Customers. While the guests revel at a well-laden table, a black crow keeps a watchful eye from the…crow’s nest. Rolling on eight spinning lemon slices, the car is covered by a puffy, feathery canopy with flagpoles of colorful streamers atop and a giant wing on the stern to ensure maximum down force at the rear of the float. Trailing behind, and propelling the adventure forward with sprockets and gears is our trusty compass—a reference to the fundamental values that guide our Crew at every store, every day. The entire experience is powered by 50 Trader Joe’s Crew Members from across the country, nominated for creating outstanding Customer experiences, who represent 50 years of Trader Joe’s Crew serving the best… Included among them (seated with guests of honor at our table), is a Trader Joe’s Crew Member who has been with us for 50 years. He was the 4th person hired at the first Trader Joe’s on Arroyo Pkwy in Pasadena. 50, 25, 2 years… it’s not the tenure but the contributions these Crew make that succeed in earning the delight of our Customers, every day and welcoming “All Aboard!” *The well-appointed Fearless Flyers’ ensemble features a Lincoln-esque stove pipe top hat (24-feet high and adorned with pineapples) that is perched atop an aviator cap, complete with goggles. Pinned to his plaid sport coat is a timeless rose boutonniere (we are in Pasadena after all), and under that coat he sports the Trader Joe’s classic Hawaiian shirt. Complementing his orange knickers are a pair of dynamic green & purple floral socks. Completing his adventurous attire are black gloves and shiny shoes. At Trader Joe’s, we measure success based on our Customers’ delight in shopping with us. We attribute that success to the efforts and echoes of every Crew Member, at every store, every day. Celebrating and acknowledging our Crew for “50 Years of Serving the Best…” we invite “All Aboard!” to adventure with us towards a delicious, delightful future.

Flowers/Materials used

Coverage of float: Time Machine-front propeller, base and prop-shiny grey silverleaf, large strawberry-red fine cut strawflower, seeds of gold clover seeds, leaves of green ground parsley flakes-Horn-black seaweed, shiny grey silverleaf, dark grey poppy seed, main pipe, gold clover seed-Telescope-Crank-shiny grey silverleaf, dark grey poppy seed, light grey light lettuce seed, handle-yellow fine cut strawflower-scope-red and yellow fine cut strawflower, black onion seed, thin brown redwood bark, blue and purple fine cut statice, white fine ground rice, main pipe of gold clover seed, Steering Wheel of dark brown coffee and reddish/brown ground cinnamon, seat of black seaweed, inside walls of yellow fine cut strawflower and floor of brown coffee, back of seat-yellow mums, corner edges of xmas red mums, Bellows of crème paper bark, main pipe of gold clover seed. Main body-front cylinder and front wall of red carnations, cow catcher of xmas red mums, center of red whole carnations, front parts of xmas red mums, edges of red fine cut strawflower-Main Body-side walls of red whole carnations, side walls of xmas red mums. front curved pieces of yellow mums, raised 1/2 balls of yellow mums, inside walls of xmas red mums, inside edges of yellow fine cut strawflower, rear curved pieces, yellow mums,raised 1/2 balls-yellow mums, red insets of red whole carnations, above wheels-orange fine ground lentil and white mums-rear wall and side walls-light beau mums, gold, yellow and white mums, orange powdered lentil seed. Fearless Flyer: Top Hat-black seaweed, pineapples, helmet of dark brown coffee, flex of natural sisal rope, ear pieces of dark grey poppy seed and shiny grey silverleaf-face of dark gren ground parsley flakes, medium green fine ground split pea, light green powdered split pea, crème farina, mustache of uva grass, goggles of blue fine cut statice, shiny grey silverleaf, brown coffee, reddish brown ground cinnamon, gloves of black seaweed, inside black onion seed, ascot of light grey light lettuce seed and dark grey poppy seed, shirt of purple fine cut statice, hibiscus border of white navy beans, design of white fine ground rice and hot pink fine cut statice, jacket of light grey light lettuce seed, lines of dark grey poppy seed, collar of crème cordone puffs, boutonniere of red fine cut strawflower and green ground parsley flakes, pants of, socks of kermit green and dark lavender mums, stitching of white navy beans and shoes of black seaweed. Rooster on Shoulder-head feathers of red carnation petals, gobble of red carnation petals, eyes of black onion powder and white powdered rice, head of red fine cut strawflower and yellow carnation petals, beak of yellow fine ground split pea and tan fine walnut shell, body and tail of peach, orange and yellow carnation petals and feet of orange fine ground lentil. Small people-seat gears, faces of gold mums, sides of fine ground orange lentil, bottom backs of edges-white fine ground rice and handle-bars of shiny grey silverleaf. Fork-fronts and edges of shiny grey silverleaf, backs of light grey light lettuce seed, avocado of dark green ground parsley flakes and light green fine ground split pea and crème farina, Pit of brown coffee and tan fine walnut shell, front wings of crème paper bark, pipes and veins of shiny grey silverleaf, dark grey poppy seed and very dark grey onion powder, hooks of yellow fine cut strawflower, cans of shiny grey silverleaf and pipes of black onion seed. Front wheels of yellow mums, sides (outsides) of yellow fine cut strawflower, (insides) gold clover seeds, centers of yellow button mums, sides of gold clover seed, large oranges, leaves of green citrus leaves, backs of yellow fine cut strawflower and pipes of gold clover seed. Big Orange Wheels-metal arms of dark grey poppy seed and black onion powder, faces and edges of shiny grey silverleaf, red centers of xmas red mums, wheels fronts of gold flax seed, yellow fine cut strawflower, accents of white fine ground rice, orange ground lentils, seeds of white large lima beans and sides of orange ground lentil seed. Time Clock-bells of gold clover seed, yellow fine cut strawflower and reddish/brown ground cinnamon, white fine cut strawflower and shiny grey silverleaf, top discs of shiny grey silverleaf, yellow fine cut strawflower, gold clover seed and white fine cut strawflower, main body-(back sides & faces) of yellow, beau and white mums, inside edge of black onion seed, years and seasons of black beans, thin lines of black onion powder and background of white fine ground rice and gold clover seed-face area-gears of yellow fine cut strawflower, edges of gold clover seed, dial of fine cut strawflower, small gear of dark grey poppy seed, white fine ground rice, gold clover seed and black onion seed, small 1/2 gears of gold clover seed, yellow mums, white fine ground rice, shiny grey silverleaf and thin black beans. Dining Car-Crow-top hat-black seaweed, glasses-brown coffee, beak-dark grey poppy seed and black onion powder, cape of dark grey poppy seed, top of unit/roof-natural dry feathered thatching/pampas grass, nest trims of yellow mums, edges of yellow fine cut strawflower and redwood bark, underside of gold clover seed, main pipe-shiny grey silverleaf, floral in nest-green deflexis, hot pink, pink and white dendrobs, pink and hot pink roses. Big roof-natural/dry thatching, crème oamoas grass, bac/bac, natural rope, underside white fine ground rice, sides of tan fine walnut shell, corner pipes of shiny grey silverleaf. Flag pole-top pineapple, flags of red fine cut strawflower and purple fine cut statice, pole of powdered rice, metal antenna-shiny grey silverleaf, bales of red and yellow fine cut strawflower, white ground rice and green ground split pea, pole of white powdered rice. Rear fin of crème paper bark, like grey light lettuce and dark grey poppy seed, round part edges of shiny grey silverleaf and light grey light lettuce. Railings of black onion powder, table of brown coffee, candelabras of black onion powder, candles of white powdered rice, floral bowl of shiny grey silverleaf, floral in bowl-yellow cymbidiums, yellow small oncidium orchids, hot pink roses, pink ginger, curly willow, green deflexis, green hanging amaranthus, hot pink dendrobs and pink hydrangeas, floor of white fine cut strawflower and sides and steps of light grey light lettuce seed. Fruit & Floral garlands-red grapes, yellow apples, green apples, purple grapes, red and green amaranthus, hot pink, pink and bright yellow roses. Backsides of xmas greens. Wheels-faces of yellow mums, sides of yellow fine cut strawflower, insides and backs of gold clover seed, centers of yellow button mums, sides of orange whole lentils, fronts of oranges, spokes of orange leaves. Sidewalls-outsides of crème paper bark, white powdered rice and inside walls of crème paper bark. orange boxes-pipes of shiny grey silverleaf, yellow areas-yellow fine cut strawflower, main body, front and backs of orange ground lentil, sides of dark beau mums. Gauges of yellow and green whole split pea, red small kidney beans, dial of red fine cut strawflower, background of white fine ground rice, shiny grey silverleaf, buttons of red small kidney beans, green whole split peas and white fine ground rice, round buttons of white navy beans and white fine ground rice, walls and lights of shiny grey silverleaf, bolts, screens and vents of black onion seed and crème soy beans, black onion seed and ground white pepper. Front center light-lunaria, yellow fine cut strawflower, rear lights of orange whole lentils and red small kidney beans, small bars of light grey ground white pepper, yellow flex of yellow mums. large fruit baskets of shiny grey silverleaf, black onion powders, arrangements of deflexis, red and green hanging amaranthus, small watermelons, red grapes, red and yellow apples, yellow pineapples, yellow papayas, dark and light lavender roses, floral gardens of pink, hot pink and light lavender roses. Third Unit- prop and base of shiny grey silverleaf, seat of black onion seed, main gear box of orange fine ground lentil, dark beau mum, yellow mums, yellow fine cut strawflower, yellow gear, yellow and dark beau mums, center bolts of gold clover seed, sides of white fine cut strawflower, orange gears of gold mums, yellow mums, edges of yellow fine cut strawflower and light orange ground lentils, gauges of yellow fine cut strawflower, faces of yellow mums, white fine ground rice, numbers of black onion powder, red fine cut strawflower, center of black onion seed, gold clover seed and yellow fine cut strawflower, ribbons of dark lavender and wine mums. Compass ring of yellow fine cut strawflower, sides of yellow mums, trim of xmas red mums and light lavender mums, letters of black onion powder, dials of dark grey poppy seed, shiny grey silverleaf, red fine cut strawflower and dark ground cinnamon, lines of black onion powder and background of white fine ground rice. Floral gardens of springer, pink and hot pink roses, base of shiny grey silverleaf, bolts of black onion seed and crème soy beans.

