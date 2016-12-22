Union Bank/American Heart Association – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 22’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: Keep The Beat Alive

Float Theme

Union Bank and the American Heart Association (AHA) Western States Affiliate will jointly present their 2017 Rose Parade float “Keep the Beat Alive.” The float is designed to convey the AHA’s important message that CPR saves lives. The float also will highlight the AHA’s initiative to encourage the adoption of CPR training—especially as part of high school curricula across the nation. The float’s gorgeous floral display features a 55-foot long piano keyboard that extends from the front to the back of the float and rests on a bed of roses and other flowers. Flanking the keyboard are four enormous drums covered in floral and other natural materials and displaying the messages CPR Saves Lives and Hand-only CPR. Floral hearts adorn the corners of the float to emphasize the American Heart Association’s important message of heart health. In the center of the float, a giant, rose-covered heart surrounds a DJ booth, decorated with a floral representation of the rhythm of the heartbeat while strings of lights pulse to the beat of the music. Actress/recording artist and CPR survivor Ilisa Juried will take center stage in the float’s heart-shaped DJ booth. Inspired by the message of the Keep the Beat Alive float, Juried co-wrote and recorded an original song “Live Your Life” that will be played on the float during the parade. As the float rolls down the parade route, the song will play along with several other popular tunes with 100 beats per minute — the recommended compression rate for CPR administration. A “CPR Dance Team” made up of Abraham Lincoln High School and Crenshaw High School CPR-trained students, will perform and engage the audience with a with a CPR-inspired dance choreographed by Juried that includes CPR hand movements. “Dynamic duos” of teen CPR administrators and the people they saved will ride on the float as proof points of the value of CPR training in high schools.

The float celebrates the selfless contributions young people have made to the lives of others when they stepped in during moments of distress and used their CPR training to save people experiencing cardiac arrest. These lifesaving acts represent the ultimate echoes of success because of their enormous impact on the lives of the survivors and those of their families, friends, and countless others. From another lens, the survivors featured on our float are true representations of the way success cannot be achieved alone. Their lives and future success were literally in the hands of someone who took the time to learn CPR. By highlighting these inspiring stories, the AHA hopes to encourage others to learn CPR and be ready to assist a person in need. Echoes of Success can also be seen in the float’s celebration of the AHA-sponsored CPR in schools legislation passed by California and 34 other states.

Flowers/Materials used

KEEP THE BEAT ALIVE floral coverage: Sculpted Roses-yellow fine cut strawflower, orange fine ground lentil, fine ground yellow split pea, back coverage of yellow fine cut strawflower, stems of green ground parsley flakes, stems, calyx and leaves of green ti leaves, veins of green whole split pea, backs of grey onion eye leaves, veins of green ground parsley flakes. Large drums-coverage of red whole carnations, background of white fine ground rice, metal area-shiny grey silverleaf, light grey light lettuce, lettering of red small kidney beans, red large kidney beans, blue fine cut statice, white navy beans, black beans and black area behind drums of black onion seed. Piano of black seaweed and white fine ground rice, black thin lines of black onion seed. Puffy hearts at top of piano keys-red whole carnations, sides of white mums, backs of red fine cut strawflower and sides of white fine ground rice. Floral gardens on top of keys-green springer, pink and hot pink roses, black under keys-black onion seed. Large heart-red whole carnations, edges of white mums, yellow insides and yellow ribbon ends of yellow fine cut strawflower. Very top logo, heart and sides of red fine cut strawflower, flame of red large kidney beans and white large lima beans and torch holder of small white lima beans. Stairs-tops of yellow fine cut strawflower, sides of yellow mums and white fine ground rice. Floral gardens-very front of float-white cats, white roses, white dendrobs, coco stix with powdered rice, stair area-soft white gyp, white dendrobs and white roses, greens under hearts, xmas tree greens, hot pink anthuriums, red roses, wmas red mums, soft white gyp, white roses, white cats, flat hearts of red cranberries,red fine cut strawflower and sides of white fine ground rice. Multiple floral arrangements of caribea gold helicona, green ti leaves, pink ginger, yellow james story, yellow china mums and gold roses, green ti leaves, white roses, white phaleonopsis, casablanca oriental hybrid lily, white anne lace and white button mums, caribea gold helicona, green ti leaves, pink ginger, yellow james story, yellow china mums and gold roses, yellow beehive ginger, yellow eremurus, green with yellow flax leaves and bright yellow roses.

