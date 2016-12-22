Western Asset – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 23’H x 18’W x 55’L

Float Title: Prosperity in the Wild

Float Theme

As Prosperity in the Wild flows down Colorado Blvd. We begin with a menagerie of rare and endangered species-two loons lead the way as a leopard emerges from his jungle hideaway surrounded by a scarlet macaw and a bird of paradise… several species of butterflies including a swallow tail and a South American Blue Morpho are perched in the jungle canopy. A brown pelican glides just above the floral water next to a silver back gorilla enjoying the local flora. Mid float includes two roseate spoonbills unaware of a spotted python named MAC who extends 12 ft to the rear of the float where a black rhino surfaces to enjoy the refreshing coolness of three real waterfalls. A family of three magnificent tigers can be seen observing their beautiful sanctuary as the 55ft float concludes.

The Western Asset float—“Prosperity in the Wild”—reflects the parade’s theme, “Echoes of Success,” by highlighting the successful efforts of individuals, organizations and legislation to preserve rare and endangered species around the world. The diverse array of magnificent animals featured in the float speaks to the collaborative efforts taking place to sustain wildlife across the globe.

Flowers/Materials used

Prosperity in the Wild floral & dry material float coverage: Leopard-eyes of black seaweed, light blue fine cut statice, white powdered rice, yellow & bronze fine cut strawflower and crème farina, insets of black onion powder and light blue fine cut statice, around eyes-black onion powder, brown coffee, crème farina and white powdered rice, inside ears of dark grey poppy seed and tan fine walnut shell, nose and month of black seaweed, brown coffee, white powdered rice, dark grey poppy seed and bronze fine cut strawflower and whiskers of natural/dry coco stix, body of pale yellow mustard flour, white fine cut strawflower and white powdered rice, spots of light tan fine walnut shell and black onion powder, paws of white fine cut strawflower, dark grey poppy seed and black seaweed. Ducks: eyes of red fine cut strawflower, black seaweed, light grey ground white pepper and dark grey poppy seed, heads of black seaweed, beaks of light grey ground white pepper, dark grey poppy seed, white powdered rice and black seaweed, necks of blue fine cut statice, green ground parsley flakes and light green fine ground split pea, bodies of black seaweed, white powdered rice, dark grey poppy seed, white navy beans and black onion powder. Pelican: eyes of light green fine ground split pea, dark green ground parsley flakes, black seaweed and white powdered rice, beak of black seaweed, head of yellow fine cut strawflower, yellow fine ground split pea and white powdered rice, beak of brown coffee, gold clover seed and tan fine walnut shell, yellow pale fine ground split pea, neck and chest of pampas grass, dark grey poppy seed, black ti leaves, body, wings and tail of pampas grass and crème lunaria, dark grey poppy seed, black onion powder, light grey light lettuce seed and black ti leaves. Gorilla: eyes of brown coffee, black onion powder, white powdered rice and orange fine ground lentil, face of brown coffee, hands/knuckles of black onion powder, dark grey poppy seed, light grey ground white pepper, white powdered rice and black seaweed, inside nostrils of black onion powder and dark grey poppy seed, chest of black seaweed and body of grey, silver and black buffalo grass. Pink Birds: hot pink fine cut statice, white powdered rice and black seaweed, heads of orange whole lentil seeds, yellow whole split peas, dark grey poppy seed, yellow ground split pea and black onion powder, bills of light grey ground white pepper, dark grey poppy seed, white powdered rice and black onion powder, neck and chest of white and crème pampas grass, pink and hot pink carnation petals, body and wings of white and crème pampas grass, pink and hot pink carnation petals, legs of hot pink fine cut statice and dark grey poppy seed. Rhino: eyes of black seaweed, white powdered rice, brown coffee, black onion powder and yellow and bronze fine cut strawflower, insets of white powdered rice and black onion powder, lashes of seaweed, area around eyes, white powdered rice, black onion powder and dark grey poppy seed, mouth of black onion powder, head coverage of white powdered rice, brown coffee, dark grey poppy seed and light tan fine walnut shell, inside ears of black onion powder and dark grey poppy seed, horn of brown coffee, light tan fine walnut shell and crème farina. Parrot: eyes of black seaweed, white powdered rice, green and yellow fine ground split pea and black onion powder, around eyes of white powdered rice and light grey ground white pepper, white natural stipa, beak of light grey ground white pepper, crème farina and black seaweed, head of orange and peach carnation petals, mahogany stipa, chest of mahogany stipa and underneath coverage of red fine cut strawflower, wings and backs of yellow crème pampas grass, light green bells of Ireland, dark green parsley flakes, dark blue and purple iris petals, tail feathers of blue iris petals, red carnation petals and red strawflower, bottoms of dark blue and light blue fine cut statice and red strawflower. Macaw: eyes of white powdered rice, black onion powder and yellow fine ground split pea, around eyes, green fine ground parsley and black seaweed, beak of light blue and purple fine cut statice, dark grrey ground poppy seed, orange fine ground lentil, lip line of black onion powder, top of head, crème pampas grass, under chin-light green fine ground split pea, green and black ti leaves, body, wings and tail feathers of brown palm bark and accents of red corn silk, wing tips of yellow and bronze fuzzy cut strawflower, crème areas of pampas grass, backs of wings and tail feathers of yellow cut strawflower and brown coffee, legs of white powdered rice, rods of white and crème pampas grass. Hibiscus-petals of red cranberries, hot pink fine cut statice, fine cut white everlasting, backs of white fine ground rice, stamens of yellow fine cut strawflower, accents of yellow billy buttons, stems of green ground parsley flakes. Snake: eyes of black seaweed and white powdered rice, mouth of white powdered rice, tan fine walnut shell and brown coffee, body of tan fine walnut shell and crème farina, spots of black onion powder, brown coffee, tan fine walnut shell and gold clover seed. Tigers-Mom & Dad-eyes of black seaweed, white powdered rice,dark grey poppy seed and light grey ground white pepper, insets and inside nose of black onion powder,, around mouth-black seaweed and dark grey ground poppy seed, inside mouth-black ground onion seed, pink area inside mouth and tongue-hot pink fine cut statice, teeth of white powdered rice, head and body of white powdered rice, white /crème, yellow, and bronze fine cut strawflower and black ground onion seed, whiskers of natural/dry coco stix, cheeks and chests of pampas grass, inside ears of white fine cut strawflower, black onion powder and dark grey ground poppy seed. Cub-eyes of blue fine cut statice, white powdered rice and black seaweed, inset around eyes of black onion powder, inside ears of white powdered rice and orange pale lentil, nose of black onion powder, brown coffee and bronze fine cut strawflower, mouth of black seaweed and dark grey poppy seed, chin, cheeks and chest of pampas grass, whiskers of natural/dry coco stix, head and body of white powdered roce, black onion seed and orange/pale powdered lentil. Butterflies-body of white/crème fine cut strawflower, wings of crème soy beans and brown whole lentils, body of black ground onion seed, outsides of wings-blue fine cut statice, brown coffee, black beans, yellow whole split peas, white navy beans, light brown whole lentils, insides of brown whole lentils, black beans and purple fine cut statice, body of black ground onion seed, wings/outsides of yellow whole split peas, red small kidney beans, black beans, thin lines of black onion powder, insides of blue fine cut statice, small red kidney beans, yellow whole split peas, back area of black onion powder, seaweed and black beans. Body of black ground onion seed, wings of light blue fine cut statice, and light green/green fine ground split pea, black onion powder and black seaweed and light tan fine walnut shell-body of black ground onion seed, wings of dark blue fine cut statice, yellow whole split pea, red small kidney beans and black beans. Tree branch with snake-black onion seed, dark grey poppy seed and tan parsnip seed, accents of dry green vine moss, white/pink dendrobs. Sculpted Orchids, petals of hot pink and purple fine cut statice and white powdered rice, stems of green ground parsley flakes and branch accents of lavender vandas. Trees-trunks of light grey light lettuce, dark grey dark lettuce seed and very dark grey poppy seed, pods of green ground parsley flakes, tops of green springer. Very front trees, front trees, middle trees and rear trees, light yellow and bright yellow roses and small golden shower oncidium orchids. Cliffs: dark brown coffee, brown fine walnut shell, black onion seed, accents of light green umbrella fern, water of green springer and light blue and dark blue iris, white gyp, white roses and white iris. Water rings of white carnation petals, accents of white orchid phaleonopsis and green rainbow ferns. Front Top Floral Gardens near gorilla: accents of small green monster leaves, springer, yellow roses, hot pink anthuriums. Multiple floral arrangements of white orchid phaleonopsis, hanging rostrate and lobster claw, grey Spanish moss, green asparagus, hanging helicona, Spanish moss and green phaleonopsis. Top floral gardens of green umbrella ferns, springer, orange anthuriums, light yellow and bright yellow roses, green monster leaves, hot pink and light pink roses. Floral deck gardens: red antherums, red roses, orange roses, green antherums, white/green antherums, lotus pods, red roses, light pink antherums, light pink roses, peach roses, hot pink antherums, dark lavender roses, purple iris, green emerald primaria stems, hot pink roses, monster leaves, umbrella ferns, obake antherums, lavender cats, yellow roses, white antheriums, orange anthuriums.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.